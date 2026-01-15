TfL Programme Delivery Manager highlights importance of a ‘One Team’ approach for Surrey Quays station upgrade project as part of APM site tour

APM employees had the opportunity to see the major improvements underway at Surrey Quays station in south east London, as part of a number of significant upgrades being led by APM corporate partner TfL. The transformation to the station and transport infrastructure supports delivery of the Canada Water Masterplan – a major 15-year regeneration project led by Southwark Council, British Land, and AustralianSuper.

Design visual of new main entrance of Surrey Quays station

TfL Senior Programme Manger Sadie Moore provided insights including the importance of taking a ‘One Team’ approach with its lead delivery partner Morgan Sindall Infrastructure, as she led the site tour of the Surrey Quays project.

The transformation of the station involves providing step free access to both platforms for the first time, a new entrance to provide more direct access to the new housing development planned, and improvements to the Windrush line which will boost capacity to meet growing demand along the route. TfL’s main contractor for the major improvements work is Morgan Sindall Infrastructure.

Work at the Surrey Quays site started in December 2022 and is due to be delivered in the summer 2026.

A major milestone of the project took place at the start of 2025 which saw a prefabricated footbridge safely lifted into position during a weekend closure of the Windrush line. The new footbridge, now in situ, has stairs leading to all platforms will provide relief to the existing narrow staircases, which can often suffer from congestion at peak times.

Surrey Quays new prefabricated footbridge now in situ

APM were shown around parts of the site where work is currently progressing to deliver step-free access, a new entrance, and a new ticket hall as part of the Windrush Line upgrade.

Discussing the Surrey Quays station transformation, Sadie Moore recently said:

“It is key that we build effective relationships with our tier one contractors, in this case Morgan Sindall, to provide delivery confidence. We have worked together through an Early Contractor Involvement stage to enable us to integrate constructability into the design and build stages. This embeds specialist supplier knowledge and experience into the programme which provides delivery efficiencies. We are using this more integrated delivery model, with clearly defined project outcome requirements, to work closer with our supply chain to achieve successful project and programme delivery.” “In essence, this project isn't just about the station; it's a collaborative effort between TfL, our supply chain and a large number of stakeholders to build crucial transport infrastructure that unlocks future growth for the wider Canada Water area, for the community's benefit.”

TfL is helping to support the wider Canada Water Master plan working with developers including British Land and Southwark Council to create a 53-acre site which will see thousands of new homes, leisure and retail amenity, and workspaces being created over the next decade.

APM looks forward to being invited back to see the completed site expected to be delivered in the summer 2026. Many thanks to the Surrey Quays team at TfL and Morgan Sindall for taking the time to deliver the site tour.