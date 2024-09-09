Transport for London
|Printable version
TfL provides update on ongoing cyber security incident
TfL recently, Friday 06 September, issued an update in relation to the ongoing cyber security incident that it is managing.
Shashi Verma, TfL's Chief Technology Officer, recently said:
“The security of our systems and customer data is very important to us. We continually monitor who is accessing our systems to ensure only those authorised can gain access. We identified some suspicious activity on Sunday and took action to limit access. A thorough investigation is currently taking place and we are working closely with the National Crime Agency and the National Cyber Security Centre to respond to the incident.
“Internal measures to limit access remain in place and there remains no impact to our public transport services and no evidence that any customer data has been compromised. However, as part of the measures implemented to deal with the ongoing cyber security incident, we have temporarily restricted access to customer journey history for pay as you go contactless customers, as well as limited access to some live travel data via apps, TfL Go and the TfL website, including next train information and the TfL JamCams.
“In addition, we have made the decision to temporarily restrict access to the photocard portal, which allows customers to apply for travel concessions, including the Zip Photocard, 16+ and 18+ Photocard and the 60+ Oyster photocard. We apologise for any inconvenience that these temporary changes will cause to some customers and are working to bring these back online as quickly as possible.
“Earlier this week, the booking system for Dial a Ride was also temporarily unavailable - although pre-existing bookings were still fulfilled - again as a result of the internal measures implemented by us. Essential bookings are now able to be made again by phone and we are looking to return a full call centre service in the coming days.
“We will continue to keep our customers and our staff updated on the incident as part of this ongoing work and thank them for their patience as we respond to this incident.”
For the latest information on the cyber security incident - visit https://tfl.gov.uk/campaign/cyber-security-incident
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2024/september/tfl-provides-update-on-ongoing-cyber-security-incident
Latest News from
Transport for London
TfL’s new Mind the Gap podcast delves into the history behind the Suffragette line09/09/2024 09:15:00
In the latest episode of the Mind the Gap podcast presenter Tim Dunn speaks with Helen Pankhurst, the great-granddaughter of Suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst, plus comedian and writer Cally Beaton
New bus service connecting Golders Green and Stamford Hill now up and running03/09/2024 11:25:00
New bus route 310 service now operating between Golders Green and Stamford Hill.
London Overground further expands drinking fountain network26/08/2024 09:20:00
New fountains installed at Bethnal Green, Bush Hill Park, Chingford, Gospel Oak, Highams Park and Homerton stations
Swifties boost August ridership as visitors from around the world flock to London23/08/2024 09:20:00
London welcomed visitors from around the world as Wembley Stadium hosted five more performances of Taylor Swift's record-breaking The Eras Tour, following three dates in June
TfL gets into Carnival spirit to celebrate Caribbean culture and heritage ahead of Notting Hill Carnival20/08/2024 13:15:00
Notting Hill Carnival returns for the August Bank Holiday weekend (Sunday 25 and Monday 26 August) with more than two million people expected to visit west London to celebrate the city's diverse Caribbean community
New TfL campaign launches to tackle violence against staff on London’s transport network20/08/2024 10:10:00
New campaign will emphasise zero tolerance approach to all forms of work-related violence and aggression on London's public transport network, making it clear that abuse has serious consequences
TfL calls for final scrappage scheme applications as scheme planned to wind down16/08/2024 16:20:00
Successful scrappage scheme has committed more than £186m, supporting nearly 54,000 applicants to switch to cleaner, greener modes of transport
Weave your way into TfL history by contributing to a new London Overground tapestry16/08/2024 09:25:00
TfL is partnering with Chingford Community Hub and Cockpit to give Londoners the chance to be part of creating a lasting piece of artwork for the London Overground Weaver line
World-renowned artist Yayoi Kusama’s largest permanent public sculpture is unveiled07/08/2024 14:10:00
Japanese artist, Yayoi Kusama uses her most recognisable motif, polka dots, as inspiration to create Infinite Accumulation, a soaring permanent sculpture at the UK's busiest station, London Liverpool Street