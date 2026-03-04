Transport for London
|Printable version
TfL publishes new data showing continued success of London’s e-scooter trial
New TfL data covering September 2024 to September 2025 shows a 50 per cent year-on-year increase in demand for rental e-scooters.
- The data also demonstrates strong safety performance, with 95 per cent parking compliance reported
- The trial supports the Mayor's Transport Strategy, contributing to the goal of 80 per cent of journeys being made by sustainable modes by 2041
Transport for London (TfL) has published new data with current operators Lime and Voi highlighting the continued success of London's e-scooter rental trial - with strong growth in usage, high safety performance and evidence that rental e-scooters can be effectively integrated into the capital's transport network.
The trial has expanded significantly over the last four years with rental e-scooters now available across more than 1,600 parking bays in the 11 participating boroughs. The latest data covers the period from September 2024 to September 2025 and shows:
- A 54 per cent increase in total trips compared to the previous year, rising from 1.3 million to more than 2 million
- 95 per cent of trips end in designated parking bays, demonstrating high compliance, and that rental e-scooters can be effectively managed to minimise street clutter
- 20 per cent of parking bays located in areas with fewer public transport access options, supporting first and last mile connectivity
- 0.0007 per cent of trips result in a serious injury, with zero fatalities recorded
- A 50 per cent increase in utilisation, with average usage increasing from 1.0 to 1.5 trips per vehicle per day – increasing to 2 during the summer
- 3,000 people signed up to operators' access schemes, demonstrating uptake among disabled people and those on lower incomes
These findings highlight how safety has always been at the forefront of the trial, supporting the Mayor's Vision Zero target to eliminate all deaths and serious injuries on London's roads by 2041. All rental vehicles in London need to meet high safety standards, which go beyond national standards, including a speed limit of 12.5mph. Operators have delivered more than 200 safety awareness events since the trial began.
The findings come as TfL launches a tender to select operators for the next phase of the trial. Selecting operators to continue the trial creates further learning opportunities that can help uplift e-scooter safety standards and continue to influence legislation.
Regulation is needed to provide cities with powers to manage rental e-bike schemes, and data from the e-scooter trial so far underlines the potential value this could bring in improving services and tackling issues like parking. TfL and the Mayor have welcomed the introduction of the English Devolution Bill. If passed, the bill would enable regulations to be made to empower cities to license and regulate shared micromobility schemes, with the flexibility to include e-scooter rental schemes if e-scooters are legalised under future legislation.
Will Norman, London's Walking & Cycling Commissioner, recently said:
“The data clearly shows that the rental e-scooter trial has helped to boost sustainable travel in our city - but crucially it also shows strong rider safety and parking compliance, which we know can pose challenges and are working hard to address. I look forward to driving further progress in the next phase of this exciting trial as we continue building a greener, safer, better London for everyone.”
Helen Sharp, TfL's E-scooter Trial Lead, recently said:
“London's e-scooter trial is proving how micromobility can be regulated in a way that works for all and with the latest data showing a 54 per cent increase in trips, it's encouraging to see even more people enjoying the benefits of the scheme. The next phase of the trial, delivered in partnership with London Councils, participating boroughs and operators, will continue to build on this success and play a crucial role in informing future legislation and policy on this innovative mode of transport.”
- The London e-scooter trial phase 2 interim report, safety factsheet and list of the trial's safety features can be found here: https://tfl.gov.uk/corporate/publications-and-reports/electric-scooter-rental-trial
- Operators for the trial's next phase will be selected through a competitive procurement process, where their ability to meet strict safety requirements and high operating standards will be carefully assessed
- London's is the largest trial running in the UK covering 300km², and full details of the trial can be found here: Electric scooters - Transport for London
- For more information about the tender for the next phase of the London trial please visit: London E-Scooter Trial Phase 3 - Find a Tender
- Nationwide e-scooter trials are approved by the Department for Transport (DfT). The DfT is responsible for the legislation on e-scooter use and more details can be found on the DfT website here: www.gov.uk/guidance/e-scooter-trials-guidance-for-users#trial-areas
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2026/march/tfl-publishes-new-data-showing-continued-success-of-london-s-e-scooter-trial
Latest News from
Transport for London
TfL helps Londoners discover public art03/03/2026 11:25:00
TfL updates its free Art Map with new permanent commissions launched on the network since 2016, to help Londoners discover the transformational powers of public art.
New DLR trains returning to customer service by late summer02/03/2026 09:25:00
Customers will see the new DLR trains back in service by this summer, following strong progress in investigation, testing and assurance work
TfL reminds customers of changes to Tube and rail fares from 1 March23/02/2026 10:05:00
Pay as you go fares on Tube and TfL rail services to increase in line with the expectations set out in the Government Spending Review
Transport for London to introduce regulations for pedicabs in London for the first time19/02/2026 09:10:00
Regulations were introduced yesterday and will be enforced in stages over the coming year, bringing important new standards for drivers, vehicles and operators to ensure customer safety
TfL marks 10th anniversary of The Sarah Hope Line18/02/2026 09:05:00
TfL's Sarah Hope Line marks a decade of supporting people affected by lifechanging or traumatic incidents on the TfL network.
TfL launches new winter poetry with a special reading event at Covent Garden station10/02/2026 13:05:00
February's poems feature a mix of international poets and contemporary British writers, including Blake Morrison and Jonathan Davidson, who were part of Poems of the Underground's 40th anniversary celebrations on 30 January.
First new customer toilets on the Tube network open at Morden station as part of the Mayor of London’s £15m investment10/02/2026 11:25:00
An accessible toilet and a gender-neutral toilet, both with baby change facilities, are now available at Morden Underground station.
TfL trials new bus shelter designs at 27 locations across London09/02/2026 09:10:00
TfL is running a 12-month trial on new bus shelter designs to improve accessibility, safety and customer experience
techUK Devolved Government Manifesto for pursuing economic growth, a thriving tech sector and digital at the heart of public services05/02/2026 16:25:00
This manifesto sets out techUK’s priorities for devolved governments, focusing on driving economic growth, supporting a thriving tech sector and embedding digital at the heart of public services.