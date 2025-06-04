TfL relaunches popular Chatty Cabins initiative during Loneliness Awareness Week

Transport for London (TfL) is relaunching its Chatty Cabins initiative on the IFS Cloud Cable Car as part of Loneliness Awareness Week, which runs from Monday 9 – Friday 13 June.

Transport for London (TfL) has relaunched its Chatty Cabins initiative on the IFS Cloud Cable Car, in support of Marmalade Trust's upcoming Loneliness Awareness Week campaign (Monday 9 - Friday 13 June) to help encourage Londoners to come together and spark new conversations.

The hugely popular Chatty Cabins initiative, which launched in February, encourages people who complete the 20-minute round-trip on the IFS Cloud Cable Car across the River Thames between Greenwich Peninsula and the Royal Docks to engage in conversation.

With the aim to help tackle loneliness in the capital, the initiative is focused on sparking conversation between Londoners and visitors to our city who haven't met before about their favourite London moments, from cherished experiences in the capital to their favourite way to travel.

The relaunch of Chatty Cabins will help mark this year's Loneliness Awareness Week, which is a campaign run by Marmalade Trust dedicated to reducing the stigma around loneliness and supporting communities to have open and honest conversations.

TfL's initiative builds on the Mayor's Strategy for Social Inclusion and the Reconceptualising Loneliness in London report published in 2022, which estimates 700,000 Londoners feel lonely 'always' or 'most of the time'. Loneliness disproportionately affects young, low-income, LGBTQ+, single parents, deaf or disabled, or ethnic minority Londoners.

The Chatty Cabin initiative will run every day from Monday 9 - Friday 13 June, operating from 10:00 to 12:00. Tickets for the 'Chatty Cabins' are available here: Free Chatty Cabins at IFS Cloud Cable Car - Loneliness Awareness Week 2025 Tickets, London | Eventbrite.

A Chatty Cabin ticket includes a free round trip on the IFS Cloud Cable Car and a hot drink for participants.

Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, yesterday said:

"I'm thrilled TfL's brilliant Chatty Cabins initiative is returning to the IFS Cloud Cable Car this month. It has already proven to be a fantastic way for Londoners and visitors to our city to meet others, and talk about what makes London so special. Our city will always be open and welcoming, and I encourage everyone to register for the free initiative as we build a better and more inclusive London for everyone."

Trish Ashton, Director of Rail and Sponsored Services for TfL, yesterday said:

"When we first launched Chatty Cabins in February, we were so pleased with the response to the initiative and how popular it was. The feedback has been fantastic with people telling us how much they enjoyed the experience, with many saying they would keep in touch with the people they had met for the first time. "We can't wait to relaunch the Chatty Cabins for Loneliness Awareness Week and we hope we can bring even more people together."

Hannah Beatrice, Campaign Manager for Loneliness Awareness Week at Marmalade Trust, says:

"We are all likely to experience loneliness, yet our brand-new research has told us that 61 per cent of people in the UK have never told anyone that they are feeling lonely. "Loneliness is a natural human emotion, but people are hesitant to talk about it due to stigma. The flipside to loneliness is connection, so we're excited to be partnering with Transport for London on their Chatty Cabins initiative to bring Londoners together."

Arriva London and Keolis Amey have worked with community partners to create events during Loneliness Awareness Week along the London Overground and DLR, including daily activity South Norwood Community Kitchen next to Bethnal Green Overground station, at togetherness Cafe at Stratford Library and many more. Further details about events taking place in London throughout the week can be found here: lonelinessawarenessweek.org/take-part

