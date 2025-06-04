Transport for London
|Printable version
TfL relaunches popular Chatty Cabins initiative during Loneliness Awareness Week
Transport for London (TfL) is relaunching its Chatty Cabins initiative on the IFS Cloud Cable Car as part of Loneliness Awareness Week, which runs from Monday 9 – Friday 13 June.
- During each 20-minute round-trip on a 'Chatty Cabin', passengers are encouraged to chat through a series of engaging questions, provided by TfL, about their favourite London moments
- Chatty Cabins proved hugely popular when first launched in February this year with every slot pre-booked
- Free Chatty Cabin tickets now available and include a round trip on the IFS Cloud Cable Car and a hot drink for participants
Transport for London (TfL) has relaunched its Chatty Cabins initiative on the IFS Cloud Cable Car, in support of Marmalade Trust's upcoming Loneliness Awareness Week campaign (Monday 9 - Friday 13 June) to help encourage Londoners to come together and spark new conversations.
The hugely popular Chatty Cabins initiative, which launched in February, encourages people who complete the 20-minute round-trip on the IFS Cloud Cable Car across the River Thames between Greenwich Peninsula and the Royal Docks to engage in conversation.
With the aim to help tackle loneliness in the capital, the initiative is focused on sparking conversation between Londoners and visitors to our city who haven't met before about their favourite London moments, from cherished experiences in the capital to their favourite way to travel.
The relaunch of Chatty Cabins will help mark this year's Loneliness Awareness Week, which is a campaign run by Marmalade Trust dedicated to reducing the stigma around loneliness and supporting communities to have open and honest conversations.
TfL's initiative builds on the Mayor's Strategy for Social Inclusion and the Reconceptualising Loneliness in London report published in 2022, which estimates 700,000 Londoners feel lonely 'always' or 'most of the time'. Loneliness disproportionately affects young, low-income, LGBTQ+, single parents, deaf or disabled, or ethnic minority Londoners.
The Chatty Cabin initiative will run every day from Monday 9 - Friday 13 June, operating from 10:00 to 12:00. Tickets for the 'Chatty Cabins' are available here: Free Chatty Cabins at IFS Cloud Cable Car - Loneliness Awareness Week 2025 Tickets, London | Eventbrite.
A Chatty Cabin ticket includes a free round trip on the IFS Cloud Cable Car and a hot drink for participants.
Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, yesterday said:
"I'm thrilled TfL's brilliant Chatty Cabins initiative is returning to the IFS Cloud Cable Car this month. It has already proven to be a fantastic way for Londoners and visitors to our city to meet others, and talk about what makes London so special. Our city will always be open and welcoming, and I encourage everyone to register for the free initiative as we build a better and more inclusive London for everyone."
Trish Ashton, Director of Rail and Sponsored Services for TfL, yesterday said:
"When we first launched Chatty Cabins in February, we were so pleased with the response to the initiative and how popular it was. The feedback has been fantastic with people telling us how much they enjoyed the experience, with many saying they would keep in touch with the people they had met for the first time.
"We can't wait to relaunch the Chatty Cabins for Loneliness Awareness Week and we hope we can bring even more people together."
Hannah Beatrice, Campaign Manager for Loneliness Awareness Week at Marmalade Trust, says:
"We are all likely to experience loneliness, yet our brand-new research has told us that 61 per cent of people in the UK have never told anyone that they are feeling lonely.
"Loneliness is a natural human emotion, but people are hesitant to talk about it due to stigma. The flipside to loneliness is connection, so we're excited to be partnering with Transport for London on their Chatty Cabins initiative to bring Londoners together."
Arriva London and Keolis Amey have worked with community partners to create events during Loneliness Awareness Week along the London Overground and DLR, including daily activity South Norwood Community Kitchen next to Bethnal Green Overground station, at togetherness Cafe at Stratford Library and many more. Further details about events taking place in London throughout the week can be found here: lonelinessawarenessweek.org/take-part
Notes to Editors
- Marmalade Trust is a leading loneliness charity offering support for all ages, and is dedicated to raising awareness of loneliness and empowering people to make connections. It first launched Loneliness Awareness Week in 2017 and you can use the TfL network to travel to events happening in London across the week from Monday 9 June until Sunday 15 June, including chatty cafes and welcome spaces.
- Purchase tickets for a Chatty Cabin here: Free Chatty Cabins at IFS Cloud Cable Car - Loneliness Awareness Week 2025 Tickets, London | Eventbrite.
- Full details on Marmalade Trust's Loneliness Awareness week can be found here: lonelinessawarenessweek.org/take-part
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2025/june/tfl-relaunches-popular-chatty-cabins-initiative-during-loneliness-awareness-week
Latest News from
Transport for London
TfL launches new walking maps during National Walking Month30/05/2025 16:10:00
New TfL maps show the walking times and distances between TfL stations to encourage Londoners to do more of their journey on foot
Road casualties at their lowest levels outside of the pandemic30/05/2025 11:15:00
More to be done to eliminate death and serious injury from London's roads
Changes proposed to the Congestion Charge to keep London moving28/05/2025 13:05:00
New Cleaner Vehicle Discount proposed in new public consultation incentivising the use of cleanest possible vehicles while managing traffic and congestion
Powerful new long-term TfL research shows 20mph speed limits save lives on London’s roads22/05/2025 10:10:00
TfL undertook analysis of more than 150 20mph schemes implemented between 1989 and 2013, to better understand the impact of the schemes over a longer time period
Transport for London and London Trams celebrate their 25th anniversary together14/05/2025 11:15:00
Event will be marked with competition to win local prizes and a special anniversary poster.
TfL publishes new data on London’s e-scooter rental trial as Wandsworth joins to cover even more of the capital13/05/2025 11:25:00
Since launch of trial, five million trips have been taken, totalling more than 10 million km - enough to travel around the world 250 times.
TfL introduces new measures to halve fare evasion across all TfL services30/04/2025 13:25:00
New fare evasion strategy includes expanding team of professional investigators to target the most prolific fare evaders across the network, including the Elizabeth line, using expertise and advanced technology, reducing TfL revenue loss
International Energy Security Summit: Championing Homegrown Clean Energy29/04/2025 16:25:00
The UK hosted the two-day International Summit on the Future of Energy Security on 24 and 25 April.