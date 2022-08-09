TfL Reminder: Check before you travel ahead of strike action this weekend

Strike action taking place on Saturday 13 August by train drivers who are part of the ASLEF union - No service expected on the entire London Overground network - Majority of TfL services will run as normal, but customers should check before they travel

On Saturday 13 August, strike action by ASLEF union members working for nine train operators across the country will significantly disrupt some routes. This includes the London Overground network, where there will be no service due to strike action from members of the ASLEF union who work for Arriva Rail London.

There will also be no Night Overground services on the evening of 13 August. A full Night Tube service will operate on the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines. Customers who use London Overground services should use alternative routes to complete their journeys. Full information is available at tfl.gov.uk/strikes.

There are planned weekend closures on the entire Hammersmith & City line and no service between Tower Hill and Upminster on the District line. On Saturday 13 August there will be no service between Prince Regent and Beckton on the DLR for engineering works. All other TfL modes of transport will run as normal but are expected to be much busier than normal as customers seek alternative routes.

Customers travelling on the morning of Sunday 14 August are advised a good service is expected on the London Overground by midday. If travelling before midday, customers are advised to plan ahead, check before they travel, and leave more time for their journeys.

Andy Lord, TfL's Chief Operating Officer, said: "Planned strike action on the London Overground this weekend will mean disruption for our customers. With no service expected on the entire London Overground network and reduced services on a number of other national rail routes, I advise all customers to check before they travel and use alternative routes to complete their journeys."

Further strikes by the RMT are also planned for Friday 19 August on London Underground and London Overground services. In addition, national rail strikes on Thursday 18 and Saturday 20 August will affect the rail network, including London Overground, London Underground and Elizabeth line services. Strike action by Unite will also affect some bus services on Friday 19 and Saturday 20 August. Further travel advice and potential impact to TfL services will be provided nearer to the time.

For the latest information on how TfL services are operating, customers should use TfL's real-time travel tools, including status updates, Journey Planner at tfl.gov.uk/plan-a-journey/ and TfL Go. People may find it quicker or easier to walk or cycle some journeys. The TfL website has information on cycling in London including Santander Cycle Hire, cycleway routes and walking options especially for journeys in Zone 1. Rental e-scooters are available for hire in a number of London boroughs. Information on where they are available and how to hire can be found on the TfL website.

For the latest information on national rail strikes and the impacts to mainline services, customers are advised to check nationalrailenquiries.co.uk

Notes to editors

The nine operators affected by the ASLEF strike on 13 August are Arriva Rail London (who operate London Overground), Avanti West Coast, Crosscountry, Greater Anglia, Great Western, Hull Trains, LNER, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains

More information on the national rail strikes is available here: tfl.gov.uk/strikes