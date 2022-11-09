TfL reminds Londoners to check before they travel ahead of RMT and Unite strike action on Thursday 10 November

London Overground and DLR services may be subject to last minute changes, including non-stopping at some stations shared with London Underground

Transport for London (TfL) is reminding customers to check before they travel as planned strike action by the RMT and Unite unions on Thursday 10 November will impact London Underground services. London Overground and DLR services may be subject to last minute changes, including non-stopping at some stations shared with London Underground. London Trams will be running a reduced timetable. Customers are advised to visit tfl.gov.uk/strikes for the latest information.

Disruption from the strikes will continue to affect customers into the morning of Friday 11 November, with affected services expected to return to a normal service by mid-morning. TfL is therefore advising customers to check before they travel on Friday morning.

The Elizabeth line will operate throughout the day, with through-running now available for customers to travel directly into central London from Reading, Heathrow and Shenfield.

Glynn Barton, TfL's Chief Operating Officer, said: "I would like to apologise to our customers for any disruption caused by Thursday's industrial action. We met with the RMT and Unite this week to urge them to call off this Tube strike as no proposals to change pensions or conditions have been made. Unfortunately, no agreement could be reached but we remain open for discussions as there is still time for the unions to call off this action.

"Customers should check before they travel on Thursday and we are advising them to expect very limited or no service on the Tube. London Overground, the Elizabeth line and DLR services may be subject to last minute changes, including non-stopping at some stations shared with London Underground. London Trams will also be running a reduced timetable."

The RMT's disruptive action on London Underground comes as part of a dispute over pensions, jobs and conditions. No proposals have been tabled on pensions or terms and conditions, and nobody has or will lose their jobs because of the proposals TfL has set out. TfL's recent funding agreement with Government required it to develop options around pensions and if any change has to be progressed then this would require appropriate consultation and further work before any decisions can be made.

Travel Advice

Thursday 10 November

Strikes are taking place that will impact London Underground services. TfL is advising customers to avoid travelling on the Tube as limited or no service is expected. London Overground and DLR services will operate, however they may be subject to last minute changes, including non-stopping at some stations shared with London Underground. London Trams will be running a reduced timetable. All other services on the TfL network, including the Elizabeth line and buses, are expected to run but may be extremely busy. Customers should check before they travel.

Friday 11 November

Disruption from the previous day's strikes will continue to affect customers into the morning of Friday 11 November, with affected services expected to return to a normal service by mid-morning. Customers are encouraged to check before they travel.

Notes to Editors