TfL reminds people to plan ahead for RMT strike action on Monday, and to check journeys before travel over the weekend

Londoners and visitors can be assured the network will be running over the Jubilee weekend, although customers should check before they travel in case of short notice changes or station closures

Transport for London (TfL) is reminding people to plan ahead for strike action being taken at Tube stations by the RMT on Monday 6 June. The RMT is also taking action short of a strike from Friday 3 June until Sunday 10 July, which may impact some journeys on the Tube.

TfL is planning to run services and keep stations open over the Platinum Jubilee weekend. Public transport, walking and cycling will be the best way to get around to enjoy everything the capital has to offer on this historic weekend. However, action short of a strike being taken by the RMT means station staff might not work overtime, which could lead to some stations being closed at short notice. TfL is doing everything it can to keep Tube stations open. Other modes of transport, including buses, DLR, London Overground, Trams, London Cable Car and the Elizabeth line will be running as normal, though services could be busier.

On Monday 6 June, RMT strike action will be taking place across London Underground stations. While train services will run, TfL expects severe disruption across the network from the start of service on Monday 6 June to 08:00 on Tuesday 7 June, with many stations - especially those in the centre - closed. Those stations that can be opened may only open for limited periods and the situation is likely to change throughout the day depending on whether TfL has enough staff to safely keep stations open.

Customers are advised to avoid travelling on Monday 6 June unless necessary. If customers cannot avoid travelling on Monday 6 June, they are advised to travel after 08:00 and to complete journeys by 18:00. On Tuesday 7 June, some stations may still be closed at the beginning of the day so it is advised to travel after 08:00. Please allow more time for journeys and check before travelling. For the latest information on how services are operating, customers should use TfL's real-time travel tools, including status updates, Journey Planner and TfL Go. Travel advice for the strike action is available at tfl.gov.uk/tube-strike.

London's high-frequency bus services will continue to run throughout the planned industrial action. The newly opened Elizabeth line will run over the Jubilee weekend, with a special service operating on Sunday 5 June from approximately 08:00 - 22:00. Other TfL services, including buses, DLR, London Overground and Trams are not affected by the industrial action and will be running but will be busier than normal.

TfL expects London's roads to be congested. Customers in central London are advised to walk, cycle or use a rental e-scooter for all or part of their journeys where possible if the planned action goes ahead. Santander Cycles will be available throughout the weekend as usual, 24 hours a day. Details of nearest docking stations are available at tfl.gov.uk/santandercycles.

TfL met the RMT union at the conciliation service ACAS yesterday and remains open to further talks.

Andy Lord, TfL's Chief Operating Officer, said: "We're determined to make sure that people are able to travel around London and enjoy the Jubilee weekend, which is why we're planning to run services across all transport modes and hope to keep all stations open. Action short of a strike being taken by the RMT may lead to some short notice station closures, so I'd encourage people to check their journeys before they travel.

"I want to apologise to our customers for the RMT's disappointing strike action on Monday 6 June, which will have a significant impact on the Tube network and we advise people to only travel if necessary on this day, as many stations may be closed. Alternatives to the Tube, including the bus and rail networks, are likely to be much busier than usual. We expect the severe disruption caused by this strike to continue into the morning of Tuesday 7 June and I'm sorry for the impact this will have on people's journeys next week.

"This strike is particularly frustrating as no changes have been proposed to pensions and nobody has or will lose their job as a result of the proposals we have set out. We're urging the RMT to call off this strike and to work with us to find a resolution and avoid the disruption this strike will cause to people's journeys and to the economy."

The RMT is encouraged to work with TfL rather than disrupting the country's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and London's recovery. As part of previous funding agreements, which were necessary due to the loss of fares revenue during the pandemic, the Government has required TfL to work towards achieving financial sustainability on its operations by April 2023. This means TfL must speed up its pre-pandemic savings programme. As part of this, TfL has been engaging with its trade unions and staff to seek their views on how it can make London Underground more efficient and financially sustainable, while continuing to deliver the highest standards of safety, reliability and customer service. TfL has committed to its staff and trade unions that the safety of staff and customers will always remain paramount and the proposed changes to these roles will not result in job losses.

Further information will be available ahead of, and during, the strikes on TfL's website as well as on the free TfL Go app and Journey Planner.