TfL seeks 25 young transport enthusiasts to record station announcements and go behind the scenes

Winners will tour parts of the transport network usually closed to the public and record special 25th anniversary PA announcements to be played at a London station

Entrants invited to share their favourite part of London's iconic transport network and what it means to them

TfL has transformed London's transport network over the past 25 years including helping children get to school sustainably, and make the most of the capital's many parks, museums and leisure opportunities

Transport for London (TfL) is inviting transport 'superfans' aged 5 -16 to share their love for London's transport network for the chance to record special 25th anniversary PA announcements and gain exclusive access to parts of the network usually closed to the public.

To enter, participants must explain in 100 words or less why they are a 'superfan' of a particular mode of transport, whether it's the London Overground line they use to visit their grandparents, the bus route that takes them to football matches or the Cycleway they use every Sunday. Twenty-five winners, chosen by the staff of each service will have the chance to record their own personalised 25th anniversary message for TfL, which will be played at a London station.

Winners will also enjoy a behind-the scenes tour that relates to their entry, such as depots for buses, cycle hire or trams, the IFS Cloud Cable Car or a Tube or rail station, and learn the secrets of how TfL keeps London moving every day. A 'goodie bag,' with TfL 25th anniversary merchandise, that includes an iconic poster, will also be included.

The competition is part of celebrations marking 25 years of TfL, which kicked off with a lineup of buskers at Liverpool Street station, a silver 'TfL25' roundel and a collection of posters highlighting milestones from over the years such as the Northern Line Extension, Oyster contactless smart card and Night Tube. In addition to supporting jobs, homes and economic growth, TfL has helped to make London a place where children can thrive, with the introduction of free travel, cleaner air through the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) and TfL Travel for Life, the accreditation programme for schools that promotes sustainable travel.

London's Transport Commissioner, Andy Lord, said: "It's vital that London is a place where all children can grow up healthy and happy and fulfil their potential, with milestones from the last 25 years, such as free travel for young people, helping promote equal opportunities.

"As we celebrate TfL's milestone anniversary this year, this competition is a fantastic opportunity for children to get involved and for transport 'superfans' to make their mark and share their stories with millions of people across the capital. London is full of surprise and intrigue, and these announcements will allow us all to see the wonder of the city through children's eyes. It may even open their eyes to a fulfilling career in transport, and the array of award-winning apprenticeships, graduate schemes and internships we offer."

The competition runs until Wednesday 23 April and further details are available on the TfL Travel for Life website.

TfL Travel for Life supports primary and secondary schools to travel towards a brighter, safer and more sustainable future, and is administered by London Transport Museum in partnership with London's Borough Officers.

Schools can become Bronze, Silver or Gold accredited through TfL Travel for Life by taking part in activities that promote walking and cycling to school and the safe use of public transport. Currently more than 700 schools across the city have achieved Gold accreditation, which means that they have either reduced car use by six per cent or 90 per cent of school journeys are being made on sustainable transport.

The London Transport Museum is hosting a series of family-friendly events during the Easter Holidays, with the opportunity for children to create an invention to carry people across the Thames, map out their own transport network and have a go at busking.

From 4-6 April, transport 'superfans' can also explore London Transport Museum's Depot in Acton, west London. The three-day event will celebrate the story of transport in the capital as part of TfL's 25th anniversary. Normally closed to the public, this collection store houses more than 320,000 objects. Visitors can discover historic Tube trains, trams, buses and trolleybuses to vintage signs and maps, and can also enjoy a line-up of mini tours, expert talks, family-friendly activities, special displays, and demonstrations.

Further information about the competition is available on the TfL blog and TfL Travel for Life website. All entries must be sent to TfLSuperFansComp@tfl.gov.uk

TfL is proud to announce the following TfL 25 Corporate Partners, including: AJ Wells; Alstom; Arriva (Bus); First Bus; Go Ahead; KeolisAmey Docklands; Links; Metroline; Siemens; Stagecoach and Stewart Signs. Since its creation in 2000, TfL has delivered significant improvements to London's transport experience, often in partnership with its suppliers. The generous support of TfL 25 Corporate Partners will enable a range of activities for customers, staff, and stakeholders to celebrate the 25th anniversary throughout 2025

Some of TfL's key achievements over the last 25 years include the following, some of which will appear on posters as part of the work to mark TfL's anniversary:

2000 - TfL's tram system launched - since then, it has carried more than 590 million passengers

2002 - TfL's online Journey Planner launched, the first multi-modal system of its kind in the UK, allowing customers to plan journeys across several modes

2003 - The Oyster smart card was introduced

2004 - TfL's education programmes, now known as TfL Travel for Life, have supported more than three million children to travel towards a brighter, safer and more sustainable future since 2004

2005 - TfL's entire fleet of buses became fully wheelchair accessible

2005 - The introduction of free travel for children on TfL services

2006 - The launch of Baby on Board badges

2008 - The first wide aisle ticket gates were installed at Tube stations as part of TfL's commitment to make the Underground accessible for wheelchair users, older people, parents with children and travellers with luggage

2008 - Priority seating launched, encouraging customers to give up seats for pregnant women, as well as people with disabilities or those less able to stand, making travel easier and safer for all

2009 - iBus was fully rolled out. iBus gave London next stop audio and signs, information on all buses and live information on apps and website

2010 - The first ever air-conditioned, fully walk through Tube train on the Metropolitan line launched, designed to make life easier for people with disabilities and keep customers more comfortable

2010 - Since 2010, more than 137 million journeys have been made on TfL cycle hire bikes, which are now called Santander Cycles. The scheme now includes e-bikes and has doubled the number of cycle hire points across the city since its introduction

2010 - London's streets become the first in England to trial pedestrian countdown technology, which tells pedestrians how long they have to safely cross the road

2012 - TfL helped millions to attend the 2012 London Olympic and Paralympic Games and kept the rest of the city moving

2012 - TfL introduced manual boarding ramps on the Tube to significantly improve accessibility in advance of the Paralympic Games, contributing to the most accessible Games at the time

2012 - The 60+ Oyster photocard was introduced

2016 - The Night Tube launched - with 7.8 million passengers in the first 12 months

2016 - The introduction of the Hopper fare - unlimited bus and tram journeys within an hour of first touching in, for the price of a single fare

2019 - The first Cycleway launched in 2019, and today London's cycling network is spans more than 400km, the same length as the Tube network

2019 - TfL launched the world's first lorry safety scheme (Direct Vision Standard Scheme) to help improve the visibility of people walking, cycling or riding e-scooters or motorcycles. Since its introduction, fatal collisions have fallen by 49 per cent

2021 - The Northern line was extended to Battersea Power Station and Nine Elms - the first major Tube extension this century - enhancing access to transport for customers

2022 - The Elizabeth line launched, increasing rail capacity by 10 per cent, the biggest increase in the capital in 70 years and creating the UK's most popular railway service

2023 - The 1,000th zero-emission bus launched on London's network

2024 - The Care Leaver Oyster photocard was introduced

2024 - The first phase of the Superloop was completed, connecting outer London boroughs more quickly with express bus services

2025 - The first new Piccadilly line air-conditioned trains will start to be introduced on the TfL network

2025 - The first new DLR trains will come into service

2025 - TfL will finish converting its bus shelter lighting to LED - currently at 95 per cent of shelters - to create safer, brighter and more welcoming spaces across the network for customers

For more information about the competition and how to enter, visit https://madeby.tfl.gov.uk/2025/03/19/calling-all-young-transport-superfans/

The 10 categories/modes of transport on which the announcements will feature are buses, coaches, cycling, DLR, Elizabeth line, London Overground, London Underground, IFS Cloud Cable Car, river services and Trams

Further information about London Transport Museum's Easter programme of events is available here