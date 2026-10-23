TfL sets out ambition for all new private hire vehicles to be zero-emission within five years

Vast majority of newly licensed private hire vehicles could be zero-emission from 2028

Builds on strong progress already made by the private hire industry

Transport for London (TfL) has launched a consultation on plans to accelerate the transition to zero-emission private hire vehicles (PHVs) to improve air quality and reduce carbon emissions across the capital. The proposals would see that all newly licensed PHVs are zero-emission from July 2028, with the exception of those that are wheelchair accessible, which would need to be zero-emission from July 2030.

With a confirmed timeline, TfL would also be setting a clear direction for producers of wheelchair accessible vehicles, so they can understand TfL's requirements in advance and produce vehicles that will meet the future licensing requirements.

Road transport remains a major contributor to air pollution and carbon emissions in London [1]. Air pollution impacts health in both the short and long-term with Londoners developing life-changing illnesses such as cancer, asthma and lung disease.

The proposals would significantly reduce the NOx and CO2 emissions directly generated from PHVs both in the short term and long term. If the proposed changes were made, forecasts for the first ten years show a nine per cent reduction in PHV-based NOx emissions and a 35 per cent reduction in PHV-based CO2 emissions, compared with existing licensing requirements. Over eighteen years, the forecast is these emissions would reduce by 97 per cent [2].

Significant progress has already been made in the industry. More than 70 per cent of private hire vehicles are now zero-emission capable [3]. While this has been an important step in the transition to more sustainable fleets, zero-emission capable vehicles that are not fully electric still produce emissions from the exhaust when operating in non-electric mode.

The consultation, which runs until 23:59 on Wednesday 2 December 2026, proposes that:

All private hire vehicles new to licensing in London, except for wheelchair accessible private hire vehicles, will need to be fully-electric vehicles from 3 July 2028

All wheelchair accessible private hire vehicles new to licensing in London will need to be fully-electric vehicles from 1 July 2030

Other changes, proposed to start from 1 March 2027, include:

No longer approving new alternative fuel conversion systems for vehicles, such as Liquefied Petroleum Gas and Compressed Natural Gas, and new exhaust abatement systems

Reducing the maximum length of time for re‑licensing an expired taxi or private hire vehicle from 24 months to 12 months, beyond which it would become 'new to licensing'

Not allowing private hire vehicles to remain licensed beyond the date the vehicle reaches 10 years old

Christina Calderato, Director of Strategy at TfL, said:

'We recognise the crucial role that London's private hire services play for customers, providing a vital door-to-door service. This is especially true where the public transport network has gaps or cannot yet meet all our customers' needs.

'However, this isn't the only role they play. Private hire vehicles are also a vital component in London's transition to becoming a more sustainable and healthier city with less pollution. Building on the progress that has already been made, this consultation sets out our proposals to strengthen those achievements and drive forward the transition towards a zero-emission fleet.'

Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, said:

'London's private hire vehicles play a vital role in keeping the capital moving, providing an accessible door-to-door service for millions of people, and we want to ensure they can continue doing so sustainably for years to come.

'The Mayor and I are proud that London's PHV drivers have led the way in adopting zero-emission capable (ZEC) technology, with more than 70 per cent of their vehicles now ZEC - but there is more to do. That's why we're consulting on these proposals, which would help improve air quality, protect Londoners' health and support our efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

'I encourage everyone to take part in the consultation as we continue building a greener, cleaner and more sustainable London for all.'

London already has the largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network in the UK - comprised of more than 29,500 public charging devices, around a third of the UK's provision, including more than 2,000 rapid or ultra-rapid charging devices [4]. TfL has been working with charge point operators to bring forward new rapid and ultra-rapid EV charging bays across its estate and Places for London - TfL's wholly owned property company - has also partnered with EV charging hub operator Fastned to develop several new EV ultra-rapid charging hubs across the capital.

The consultation, which runs until 23:59 on Wednesday 2 December 2026, can be accessed online at https://tfl.gov.uk/tph-zero-emissions.

On average, a PHV drives 30,500 kilometres per year [5] - significantly higher than an average annual London car usage - which means that private hire vehicles can play an important role in supporting the reduction of road transport emissions [6].

While this consultation focuses predominately on private hire vehicles, TfL continues to consider proposals for a zero-emission requirement for London taxis in the future.

Notes to editors:

[1] LAEI 2022 - https://data.london.gov.uk/dataset/london-atmospheric-emissions-inventory-laei-2022-2lg5g/. 2022 is the latest LAEI baseline. It does not include the effect of the London-wide expansion of the ULEZ in August 2023 on emissions

[2] Based on TfL forecasts: https://tfl.gov.uk/tph-zero-emissions

[3] As of September 2026, 35.5 per cent of the 94,661 private hire vehicles actively licensed by TfL are fully electric vehicles. 35.2 per cent of private hire vehicles licensed by TfL are plug-in hybrid electric vehicles

[4] Source: Zapmap provided to TfL

[5] Based on TfL licensing data. Reported mileage is received on a regular basis by TfL for all private hire vehicles as part of business-as-usual licensing and regulation activity. It may include distance travelled outside Greater London

[6] During a year on average, a PHV drives 30,500 kilometres, significantly higher than an average annual London car usage, which is approximately 9,400 vehicle kilometres. Average car mileage based on DfT table NTSQ02017, which is based on National Travel Survey data, which includes respondents estimates of average miles travelled per year (converted to kilometres here), grouped by the area of England they live in. Source: ntsq02017.ods

Taxi and private hire vehicles new to licensing already need to be zero-emissions capable. This means that they must emit no more than a set limit of CO2 and be capable of operating with zero emissions (from the exhaust) for a set minimum distance. Vehicles that meet this requirement include plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, which have both a combustion engine and a battery that is recharged by plugging it into an external power supply, as well as fully-electric vehicles, which are also considered fully zero-emissions (from the exhaust)

The changes to the licensing requirements mean newly licensed private hire vehicles will need to be zero-emission. This is highly likely to mean that they will be fully electric, but vehicle models may come forward that use alternative, compliant technology

As part of the proposals, private hire vehicles meeting the requirement would be subject to a 10-year age limit as per the current age limit for private hire vehicles. The consultation also proposes a change to the way the 10 year age limit is applied for PHVs to bring this in line with the approach taken for taxis

By the time the proposed licensing requirements would come into effect, it is expected that there would be sufficient public charging infrastructure across a range of speeds and in suitable locations to meet private hire vehicle driver charging needs

As part of the Taxi and Private Hire Action Plan 2025, TfL confirmed that it intended to support the private hire industry to continue to reduce tailpipe emissions by consulting on a proposal to introduce a zero‑emissions (at the tailpipe) licensing requirement for private hire vehicles in the future

For more information about the current emission standards for private hire vehicles, visit: Emissions standards for PHVs - Transport for London