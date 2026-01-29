TfL sets out ambitious programme for the future of London’s transport network as it publishes draft Business Plan

New plan covering until 2029/30 sets out how TfL will continue delivering a vision for London that encourages public transport, active travel, and supports new homes and jobs, building on progress made over the last decade

Sustained investment in vital transport infrastructure will improve the experience for millions, all while making the city more accessible, greener and boosting economic growth across London and the wider UK

London's bus network will be reimagined, including expansion of Superloop routes, further electrification of the fleet, more bus priority, better bus shelters and real-time information, and services focussed on areas of growing demand

Plan includes extending the DLR to Beckton Riverside and Thamesmead, progressing plans for a new Bakerloo line fleet, new train fleets on the Piccadilly line and DLR, additional trains on the Elizabeth line, the complete refurbishment of the Central line fleet, and replacement of the ageing tram fleet

A bold new programme of work will cut congestion and transform how the capital's streets operate over the next five years

Transport improvements and investment by Places for London, TfL's wholly owned property company will support creation of new high-quality jobs and more affordable housing across the city

Transport for London (TfL) has today (28 January 2026) set out its new draft Business Plan, its ambitious programme for the future of London's transport network - building on huge progress made over the last decade, from launching the Night Tube and the Superloop to delivering the Elizabeth line, more than quadrupling Cycleways and building the largest zero emission bus fleet in Western Europe.

The new document, which covers TfL's plans and investment priorities to 2029/30 sets out how TfL will deliver transformational change to its services and improve the experience of its customers, drivers, cyclists and pedestrians in London. It also outlines how through continued investment it can make the city greener, create new high-quality jobs, deliver more affordable housing and boost economic growth across London.

The commitments in the plan will support the Mayor's goal in building a fairer, safer, greener and more prosperous London for everyone. This includes supporting his plans to transform Oxford Street and the delivery of new affordable housing and jobs with the recently confirmed proposals for DLR extension to Thamesmead via Beckton Riverside. It also continues to make the case for other growth schemes across London such as the Bakerloo line Extension, making Great Northern services from Moorgate to Stevenage and Hertford North part of London Overground, and developing the West London Orbital - a new London Overground route between Hounslow and Hendon via Old Oak Common using existing under-used freight lines.

TfL will also be reimagining London's bus network, expanding the successful Superloop network to further improve connectivity across outer London, and introducing new bus priority measures and world-leading traffic signal technology to cut delays and improve reliability. Bus services will be expanded in outer London, with changes made to some central and inner London services to align with changing levels of demand in those areas, and TfL will invest in the next generation of bus shelters and improved real-time information for customers. TfL will also continue electrifying its bus fleet, with around two thirds due to be zero emission by the end of the plan, and the whole fleet made zero-emission as quickly as possible after that. TfL already has the largest fleet of electric buses in Western Europe, and this plan will drive significant progress towards a zero-emission fleet. With additional collaboration and support from Government and the industry, TfL's plans could be further accelerated.

An important part of this transformational work will be developing detailed proposals for a new publicly owned bus company for London - which could further support innovation, efficiency and accountability, while supporting the needs of passengers and the workforce.

TfL will complete the transformation of Northolt and Leyton stations to provide step free access for the first time, as well as forge ahead with transforming stations across London. These will include further progress to complete the upgrade of Elephant & Castle Tube station and - subject to final funding- work to transform the nationally important South Kensington station. This major investment in delivering step-free stations across the city will ensure that London continues to work at pace towards the Mayor's aim of 50 per cent of Underground stations being made step free.

The plan sets out sustained investment in London's vital transport infrastructure, which will improve the customer experience for millions of Londoners and visitors. This includes the completion of new signalling to ensure better journeys on the District and Metropolitan lines, progressing plans for a new Bakerloo line fleet, new train fleets on the Piccadilly line and DLR, additional trains on the Elizabeth line, the complete refurbishment of the Central line fleet and the replacement of TfL's ageing tram fleet.

The new plan includes the recently announced bold new programme of work to cut congestion and transform how the capital's streets operate over the next five years. This includes delivering systems and infrastructure upgrades to optimise traffic flow, improve safety and support sustainable travel - meaning that London will have the world's most advanced traffic management system by 2028. Subject to government support, TfL's pioneering Lane Rental scheme will also be expanded across London's boroughs to cut congestion and delays.

Together, these will deliver significant benefits such as reduced delays and help keep London's roads moving. TfL will also deliver more Sustainable Drainage systems (SuDS) to support biodiversity while building resilience against extreme weather events and will invest to support clean and healthy waterways - protecting London's overburdened drainage system and rivers.

Cycling in London has significantly increased over recent years thanks to sustained investment in cycling infrastructure which has delivered more than 430km of high-quality cycle routes. More and more Londoners now see cycling as a convenient and safe way to get around the city and TfL wants to build on this momentum. Throughout the plan, investment in safer streets will continue to make life-saving changes on some of the capital's most dangerous roads and junctions. In addition, TfL will invest in further improvements to the customer experience of Santander Cycles and consider its role in maximising the benefits that dockless e-bike rental offers to all Londoners. TfL will also invest more than £90m a year through the boroughs to make streets safer, deliver new bus priority schemes, expand the cycle network, increase cycle parking, and maintain roads and bridges.

Safety remains TfL's absolute priority. Since 2019, London has made significant progress in improving safety across the road network, with the number of people killed or seriously injured at the lowest level on record outside of the pandemic years. TfL will continue to work to eradicate death and serious injury from the transport network, publishing an updated Vision Zero Action Plan and forging ahead with new work to eliminate incidents on the roads, on the bus network, and at stations.

To ensure they remain fit for purpose and continue to act as a deterrent to crime and anti-social behaviour including graffiti and fare evasion, investment will be made to modernise CCTV systems and safety cameras across the TfL network. TfL will also continue to build on recent improvements to how customers can report safety concerns when they use the network and further improve its website and digital tools, such as the TfL Go app, to make it easier for customers to plan their journeys across London.

The draft plan also sets out how TfL will be exploring how fare innovation and loyalty and reward schemes could deliver greater value for customers, while increasing ridership and revenue that can be reinvested back into improving public transport.

London's Transport Commissioner, Andy Lord, said: "Our new Business Plan is an ambitious programme for the future of London's transport network. We have achieved significant progress on the commitments previously made, and this plan lays out our vision for the transport network.

"This new plan sets out sustained investment in London's vital transport infrastructure, which will improve the experience for millions of Londoners and visitors. It will see us increase investment in the vital renewal of our critical assets like stations, lifts and escalators, track, roads, bridges and other infrastructure. We will also make more stations step-free, reduce delays on our buses and road network, and continue to improve safety for everyone using our services.

"Our investment will also support the wider London and UK economy, unlocking new homes and jobs through the delivery of new trains and infrastructure, reduced journey times and new innovations. Most importantly - this plan reflects the voices of our customers, businesses and colleagues, who have told us what is most important to them - services that are safe, accessible, frequent, reliable, green and as affordable as possible."

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "I'm hugely proud of what we have achieved improving transport across London over the last 10 years - but we must never be complacent, so this plan sets out sustained investment to continue making it safer, greener and fairer for everyone.

"I'm pushing forward with my proposals to transform Oxford Street into a pedestrian-friendly, world-class retail & leisure destination, as well as supporting the delivery of new affordable housing and jobs with the DLR extension to Beckton Riverside and Thamesmead, following Government backing in the Autumn Budget. We're also continuing our work to modernise the Tube, cut congestion and bus journey times, improve safety and accessibility across the transport network, invest in high-quality walking and cycling infrastructure and eliminate death and serious injury from London's roads.

"We know that investing in our transport network not only supports jobs and economic growth in London but also benefits the whole UK, which is why I'll continue to make the positive case for longer-term projects that could transform the future of transport in the capital as we continue building a better London for all."

The draft Business Plan will be considered by the TfL Board on 4 February 2026. The draft document can be accessed here:

https://board.tfl.gov.uk/documents/s25688/Appendix%201%20Draft%20TfL%202026%20Business%20Plan%20Document.pdf

