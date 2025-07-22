TfL sets out further plans to improve road safety in Shoreditch

Changes would improve safety along junctions of Shoreditch High Street, focused at Shoreditch High Street and Great Eastern Street by adding new pedestrian crossings, a new cycle lane, and a banned left turn from Shoreditch High Street into Bethnal Green Road.

TfL is inviting Londoners to have their say on the plans, with consultation open until 12 September 2025

Earlier this month, TfL also confirmed it is moving forward with plans to improve road safety at the junction of Great Eastern Street and Curtain Road

Reducing road danger for people cycling and walking is vital to achieve TfL and the Mayor's Vision Zero goal of eliminating death and serious injury from the transport network

Transport for London (TfL) is inviting Londoners to have their say on further plans to make it easier and safer for people to walk and cycle in and around Shoreditch.

The consultation launched yesterday and is open for Londoners to respond to until 12 September (haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/shoreditch-high-street). The plans would see the creation of new, high-quality crossings for both cyclists and pedestrians, new cycle lanes, and more footway space to help people travel sustainably and tackle road danger.

TfL's latest data shows that in the three-year period from February 2022 to the end of January 2025, there were 23 collisions at the junction of Great Eastern Street, Shoreditch High Street and Commercial Street, resulting in 27 people being injured [1]. These junctions are among the most dangerous junctions in London, and TfL is committed to improving road safety in this area.

The proposed changes in the area include:

Widening all pedestrian crossings at the main junction of Shoreditch High Street with Great Eastern Street and Commercial Street

Removing the left turn slip road from Shoreditch High Street into Commercial Street, installing a new straight crossing and creating more footway space for pedestrians

A new pedestrian crossing on the south side of Shoreditch High Street at the junction of Holywell Lane and Bethnal Green Road junction

New southbound cycle lane along the length of Shoreditch High Street between Rivington Street and Commercial Street

The introduction of a banned left turn from Shoreditch High Street into Bethnal Green Road except for buses

For cyclists heading southbound on Shoreditch High Street at the junction of Commercial Street, there would be a new cycle gate to give cyclists priority through the junction

For cyclists heading northbound along Shoreditch High Street, there would be a new cycle gate at the junction of Shoreditch High Street and Norton Folgate

Holywell Lane would be closed for motorised traffic (except buses and loading from 10am-4pm)

TfL has also confirmed that it is moving ahead with plans to improve safety at the junction of Great Eastern Street and Curtain Road, which we consulted on earlier this year. The proposed changes include a new layout of the junction with increased pavement space, widened crossings and a new toucan crossing, a banned left turn from Great Eastern Street into Curtain Road and from Curtain Road into Great Eastern Street, and new pedestrian crossings. The consultation report can be found here: haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/shoreditch.

Will Norman, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, yesterday said:

"Making London's roads and junctions safer is a key priority for the Mayor, so I am pleased TfL is looking to progress plans to make it easier for Londoners to walk and cycle in Shoreditch. This builds on the work TfL is already doing to improve safety at the junction of Great Eastern Street and Curtain Road as part of wider plans to improve safety in Shoreditch. The Mayor and I encourage all Londoners to have their say by responding to TfL's consultation by 12 September as we build a safer city for all."

Helen Cansick, Head of Healthy Streets Investment Planning yesterday said:

"We are committed to improving safety at some of London's most dangerous and intimidating junctions, and these proposals will make it safer and easier for Londoners to walk and cycle in this busy and vibrant location. I'd encourage everyone to take part in our consultation and give valuable feedback to help shape the future of Shoreditch."

More details about the proposals are on TfL's webpage, with interactive maps and options to give your thoughts on the project: haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/shoreditch-high-street

There are also Easy Read and Audio versions of the proposals and survey as well as a British Sign Language video version and translated versions of the website.

The consultation period is open until 12 September 2025.

Notes to Editor:

[1] All road safety data can be found on TfL's online dashboard here: https://tfl.gov.uk/corporate/publications-and-reports/road-safety.