Transport for London
|Printable version
TfL sets out further plans to improve road safety in Shoreditch
Changes would improve safety along junctions of Shoreditch High Street, focused at Shoreditch High Street and Great Eastern Street by adding new pedestrian crossings, a new cycle lane, and a banned left turn from Shoreditch High Street into Bethnal Green Road.
- TfL is inviting Londoners to have their say on the plans, with consultation open until 12 September 2025
- Earlier this month, TfL also confirmed it is moving forward with plans to improve road safety at the junction of Great Eastern Street and Curtain Road
- Reducing road danger for people cycling and walking is vital to achieve TfL and the Mayor's Vision Zero goal of eliminating death and serious injury from the transport network
Transport for London (TfL) is inviting Londoners to have their say on further plans to make it easier and safer for people to walk and cycle in and around Shoreditch.
The consultation launched yesterday and is open for Londoners to respond to until 12 September (haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/shoreditch-high-street). The plans would see the creation of new, high-quality crossings for both cyclists and pedestrians, new cycle lanes, and more footway space to help people travel sustainably and tackle road danger.
TfL's latest data shows that in the three-year period from February 2022 to the end of January 2025, there were 23 collisions at the junction of Great Eastern Street, Shoreditch High Street and Commercial Street, resulting in 27 people being injured [1]. These junctions are among the most dangerous junctions in London, and TfL is committed to improving road safety in this area.
The proposed changes in the area include:
- Widening all pedestrian crossings at the main junction of Shoreditch High Street with Great Eastern Street and Commercial Street
- Removing the left turn slip road from Shoreditch High Street into Commercial Street, installing a new straight crossing and creating more footway space for pedestrians
- A new pedestrian crossing on the south side of Shoreditch High Street at the junction of Holywell Lane and Bethnal Green Road junction
- New southbound cycle lane along the length of Shoreditch High Street between Rivington Street and Commercial Street
- The introduction of a banned left turn from Shoreditch High Street into Bethnal Green Road except for buses
- For cyclists heading southbound on Shoreditch High Street at the junction of Commercial Street, there would be a new cycle gate to give cyclists priority through the junction
- For cyclists heading northbound along Shoreditch High Street, there would be a new cycle gate at the junction of Shoreditch High Street and Norton Folgate
- Holywell Lane would be closed for motorised traffic (except buses and loading from 10am-4pm)
TfL has also confirmed that it is moving ahead with plans to improve safety at the junction of Great Eastern Street and Curtain Road, which we consulted on earlier this year. The proposed changes include a new layout of the junction with increased pavement space, widened crossings and a new toucan crossing, a banned left turn from Great Eastern Street into Curtain Road and from Curtain Road into Great Eastern Street, and new pedestrian crossings. The consultation report can be found here: haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/shoreditch.
Will Norman, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, yesterday said:
"Making London's roads and junctions safer is a key priority for the Mayor, so I am pleased TfL is looking to progress plans to make it easier for Londoners to walk and cycle in Shoreditch. This builds on the work TfL is already doing to improve safety at the junction of Great Eastern Street and Curtain Road as part of wider plans to improve safety in Shoreditch. The Mayor and I encourage all Londoners to have their say by responding to TfL's consultation by 12 September as we build a safer city for all."
Helen Cansick, Head of Healthy Streets Investment Planning yesterday said:
"We are committed to improving safety at some of London's most dangerous and intimidating junctions, and these proposals will make it safer and easier for Londoners to walk and cycle in this busy and vibrant location. I'd encourage everyone to take part in our consultation and give valuable feedback to help shape the future of Shoreditch."
More details about the proposals are on TfL's webpage, with interactive maps and options to give your thoughts on the project: haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/shoreditch-high-street
There are also Easy Read and Audio versions of the proposals and survey as well as a British Sign Language video version and translated versions of the website.
The consultation period is open until 12 September 2025.
Notes to Editor:
[1] All road safety data can be found on TfL's online dashboard here: https://tfl.gov.uk/corporate/publications-and-reports/road-safety.
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2025/july/tfl-sets-out-further-plans-to-improve-road-safety-in-shoreditch
Latest News from
Transport for London
TfL celebrates 20-year anniversary of OUTbound LGBTQ+ colleague network group ahead of this year’s Pride02/07/2025 12:20:00
TfL is celebrating 20 years of OUTbound, TfL's colleague LGBTQ+ community, with series of staff portrait posters across the network
London’s first dedicated green plant training academy to address skills shortage27/06/2025 10:25:00
The Green Plant Academy is the first in London, using the latest technology to reduce plant emissions and help address the climate emergency
TfL presses forward with plans to regulate pedicabs in London27/06/2025 09:25:00
TfL has published a report on its consultation to regulate pedicabs in London showing overwhelming support for regulation of the industry to improve safety and driver standards
New solar facility will provide green power for the Tube, improving biodiversity and create new green jobs26/06/2025 11:10:00
EDF Renewables UK, through its subsidiary Longfield Solar Energy Farm Limited, has been awarded a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to provide clean solar energy to TfL
Pontoon Dock station set for major upgrade as funding is secured25/06/2025 13:25:00
Major upgrade will improve step-free access and accommodate future customer growth
Places for London confirms joint venture partner for Limmo Peninsula development25/06/2025 12:25:00
Following the conclusion of a competitive tender process, Ballymore has been selected as its joint venture partner to take forward plans for development at Limmo Peninsula near Canning Town
State-of-the-art Piccadilly line trains to begin operating in 202623/06/2025 11:15:00
New trains, which will provide more space, better comfort, new CCTV and more overall capacity, to begin testing on the railway in the summer
Jenny Hamilton awarded MBE in King’s Birthday Honours 2025 for her innovative works16/06/2025 11:25:00
In a career spanning more than 30 years, Jenny has helped improve accessibility and travel through stations such as Victoria, Bank, Elephant & Castle, Bond Street and Tottenham Court Road – opening up the Tube network for millions of people in the capital.