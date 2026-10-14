Transport for London
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TfL sets out new plans to make walking and cycling safer in the heart of the City
Proposed changes at Monument junction include new and improved pedestrian crossings and new facilities for cyclists
- The proposals would make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists to move through and around the busy junction
- Safety of pedestrians and cyclists vital as TfL and the Mayor remain committed to the Vision Zero goal of eliminating death and serious injury from the transport network
- TfL is asking people to have their say on the plans, with consultations open until 24 November 2026
Transport for London (TfL) is inviting people to have their say on new plans to make it easier and safer for people to walk and cycle in and around Monument Junction. Walking, cycling and public transport are the most affordable, healthy and sustainable ways to travel, and the safety of everybody travelling on the roads is the top priority for the Mayor and TfL.
Located in the heart of the City of London, Monument junction is a key transport location that attracts commuters, visitors and tourists. Between February 2023 and February 2026, there were 18 collisions within the scheme area, 17 of which involved cyclists and pedestrians, eight of these collisions resulted in serious injury, making this junction a high priority for safety investment.
The proposed plans to Monument junction will make movement easier for pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users. The proposed changes in the area include:
- New lanes for cyclists, which are separated from traffic by wands
- Advance Stop Lines and early release cyclist signals for cyclists on all arms of the junction, which allow cyclists to get ahead of the traffic at the junction stop line and for onward travel
- Two new signalised pedestrian crossings at the junctions of Cannon Street and King William Street North
- Improvements to crossing at Gracechurch Street would mean pedestrians could cross in one movement, rather than having to wait on an island for a signal to complete their crossing
- The crossings at the junctions of King William Street South would be widened
- The crossing on Eastcheap would be moved and widened so it is closer to the route for people walking from Fish Street Hill
- Pedestrianisation of Fish Street Hill
- Removal of existing street-level access to disused public toilets (subject to discussions with the City of London) to create more pavement space at the corner of Gracechurch Street
- A large cycle "gate" facility on King William Street (northbound), which will allow cyclists to get in front of traffic to turn left or right
More details about the proposals are on TfL's webpage, with interactive maps and options to give your thoughts on the project: https://haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/monument-junction
There is also an Easy Read version of the proposals, audio version and translated versions of the website.
The consultation period is open until Tuesday 24 November 2026.
Will Norman, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, said: "Our proposed changes to Monument Junction would create a safer environment for both pedestrians and cyclists, enabling them to move safely through a busy junction. We look forward to hearing Londoners' views on these proposals, which would play an important role in achieving the Mayor's Vision Zero ambition and supporting his goal of building a safer, greener London for everyone."
Helen Cansick, TfL's Head of Healthy Streets Investment, said: "The proposed improvements to Monument Junction would make it easier and safer for people to walk and cycle in central London. This is a very busy junction and our plans give more space to pedestrians and cyclists to keep them safe and comfortable while travelling through, and visiting the Monument landmark. We look forward to hearing from Londoners and encourage everyone to share their views before the consultation closes on Tuesday 24 November."
Notes to editors
The proposals are in line with the Vision Zero strategy, which aims to eradicate deaths and serious injuries from our roads. The proposals have been designed according to the Healthy Streets approach, which aims to make London a safer, healthier and greener place to live and travel.
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2026/october/tfl-sets-out-new-plans-to-make-walking-and-cycling-safer-in-the-heart-of-the-city
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