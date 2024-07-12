TfL sets out plans to improve safety at Hogarth Roundabout

Proposed changes include creating a dedicated left turn lane for A4 westbound traffic onto the A316, where there is the highest concentration of collisions

TfL also proposes to reduce the speed limit at the roundabout from 40mph to 30mph, and increase space for people walking and cycling

People encouraged to have their say on the plans, with consultation now open until 5 September 2024

TfL and the Mayor remain committed to the Vision Zero goal of eliminating death and serious injury from the transport network

Transport for London (TfL) is inviting people to have their say on major new plans to improve safety at Hogarth Roundabout, reducing road danger at this busy junction. The roundabout carries large amounts of traffic travelling to and from Chiswick, Richmond, Hammersmith, and Gunnersbury. However, the junction ranks in the top 10 per cent of junctions in London in terms of road safety risk. This is particularly important for people motorcycling, who were involved in six collisions at this junction between July 2020 and June 2023. There have also been two serious vehicle collisions.

Making the transport network safer for everyone is vital and forms a key part of the Mayor's Vision Zero goal of eliminating death and serious injury in the capital. TfL is proposing multiple changes to directly address the causes of collisions here, and make the roundabout more accessible for people in the area, including:

Creating a dedicated left turn lane for A4 westbound traffic onto the A316, where there is the highest concentration of collisions. This would mean closing one of the access points to Church Street. Access to Church Street would be via Chiswick Square

Lowering the speed limit at the roundabout from 40mph to 30mph

Increasing footway space on a service road for the A4 Great West Road (westbound) for people walking and providing new rain gardens to reduce the potential for flooding

Providing advanced stop lines for people cycling at all approaches to the roundabout

Adding Legible London wayfinding, to help people walking find their way around the area

Deep clean and lighting upgrades in the subway to help the area feel safer and more pleasant for people walking, as well as providing a seating area at the end of Church Street and additional cycle parking

The proposed changes will also make the area greener and help to reconnect the historic riverside area of Old Chiswick with Chiswick High Road.

TfL is asking people to have their say on the changes and a consultation is now open until 5 September 2024 at haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk. Feedback from the public is hugely valuable to ensuring that the changes work for everyone.

Penny Rees, TfL's Head of Healthy Streets Investment, said: "We're determined to improve road safety across the capital and these proposed changes will help reduce road danger at Hogarth Roundabout, particularly for motorcyclists. I'd encourage everyone to take part in our consultation and to have their say as people's feedback will be vital to ensuring the changes work for everyone. We look forward to collaborating with Hounslow Council on developing this scheme."

Will Norman, London's Walking & Cycling Commissioner, said: "We're committed to making London's roads safer and more accessible for everyone, which is why we're proposing a dedicated left turn lane, and lowering the speed limit, in order to reduce collisions and increase safety at Hogarth Roundabout.

"We aim to meet the needs of all road users through this consultation process as we work to create a safer, greener London for everyone."

Notes to editors

The proposals are in line with the Vision Zero strategy, which aims to eradicate deaths and serious injuries from our roads. The proposals have been designed according to the Healthy Streets approach, which aims to make London a safer, healthier and greener place to live and travel

To give your thoughts on the project, visit: https://tfl.gov.uk/hogarth-roundabout

Collision data can be found on the Road Danger Reduction dashboard here: https://tfl.gov.uk/corporate/publications-and-reports/road-safety

TfL is holding two drop-in events at Hogarth House, Hogarth Lane, Great West Road, London W4 2QN on:

09:30 to 12:30, Saturday 10 August

16:00 to 19:00, Tuesday 20 August

The events will give people an opportunity to get further information about the proposals and give thoughts and feedback.