TfL sets out plans to regulate pedicabs in London for the first time

Pedicabs would be regulated to make them as safe as possible, ensuring that they are driven, maintained and operated in a professional way

Consultation is open until 7 March 2025, marking first step towards regulation

The Pedicabs (London) Act 2024 gives TfL the powers to regulate pedicabs in public places in the capital

Transport for London (TfL) is inviting people to have their say on proposals to regulate pedicabs in London for the first time. Pedicabs can provide a unique and green way to see parts of the capital. However, pedicabs are the only form of unregulated public transport in London, and this has led to inconsistencies in the way services operate, with some customers being charged well-documented rip-off fares. There is a need to ensure any regulations prioritise the safety of passengers and pedestrians, and minimise fare issues as well as anti-social behaviour caused by loud music and poor driving.

To support the pedicab industry to offer a safe, professional and reliable service, TfL is seeking views on several proposals, including that:

All pedicab drivers would be required to have a one-year pedicab driver's licence and would need to meet a set of safety standards such as criminal backgrounds checks

Drivers would need to demonstrate they understand their role and responsibilities

Drivers would be required to have appropriate insurance

Regular vehicle inspections would be required to check the condition of the vehicle to ensure it remains safe and roadworthy

The regulations and licensing requirements for pedicabs would be similar to those that apply to taxis and private hire vehicles (PHV), but tailored to the unique nature of the pedicab and the market they operate in.

Currently, there is no consistency to the way fares are charged for a pedicab journey and TfL is also proposing to address this issue. This could include fares being set using a time-based, distance-based, or zonal structure.

Some antisocial behaviour and noise offences are already covered by existing legislation. However, TfL is also considering whether regulations and licensing requirements should address driver conduct such as playing loud music and causing disturbances. This would include potential restrictions on noise levels particularly at certain times of the day.

The proposals would cover pedicabs carrying paying passengers and 'party bikes'. Vehicles which are used to carry freight, other non-passenger carrying services, and those for personal use will not be covered by regulations from this consultation.

Any proposals would ensure that future developments to pedicabs would remain subject to regulations.

TfL is asking people to have their say on the changes and a consultation is now open until 7 March 2025 at haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/pedicab-regulations. Feedback from the public is hugely valuable to ensuring that the changes work for everyone.

Will Norman, the Walking and Cycling Commissioner said: "Pedicabs should be a fun and sustainable way for people to see London but, without regulation, some drivers are behaving unsafely or antisocially, and charging extortionate prices. I'm pleased that TfL are launching this consultation on how to regulate the pedicab industry, ensuring the safety of customers, pedestrians and other road users."

Helen Chapman, TfL's Director of Licensing & Regulation, said: "Pedicabs are the only form of unregulated public transport in London and have an impact on the safety of the capital's road network, as well as customers being charged well-documented rip-off fares, so we're pleased to be able to launch this consultation. I'd encourage everyone to take part in our consultation and to have their say as people's feedback will be vital to ensuring the changes work for everyone. We're looking forward to working with the pedicab industry, to ensure it is run safely and fairly."

Dee Corsi, Chief Executive of New West End Company, said: "We welcome Transport for London's progress with the Pedicabs Act. This new system will positively impact the West End, a global flagship destination. The consultation is a vital step towards ensuring passenger and pedestrian safety. We look forward to playing our part in shaping a safer and more professional pedicab service for all."

Ros Morgan, Chief Executive of Heart of London Business Alliance said: "HOLBA has campaigned for the regulation and licensing of pedicabs for over 10 years and we have worked closely with Transport for London to help shape this consultation. It's a positive step forward and we would like to see the new regulations introduced as soon as possible. This will help to ensure that vehicles are road worthy, adequate checks are introduced for drivers and that passengers are charged a fair price. Ultimately, we want to help protect the safety of passengers and minimise anti-social behaviour so that the West End retains its reputation as a world-leading destination."

Notes to editor

To give your thoughts on the consultation, visit: Pedicab regulations | Have Your Say Transport for London (tfl.gov.uk)

Currently pedicabs operate by picking up passengers in the street, known as plying for hire, with regulations potentially restricting this service to both plying for hire and pre-booked services through a licensed pedicab operator.

Pedicab operators would include individuals, companies, or other organisations which take bookings for the hire of pedicabs in the capital under current proposals. The licensing requirements would include similar standards as PHV operators.

TfL's current proposals are predominantly based on those pedicabs currently in use in London. To help shape consideration on future innovation TfL would be keen to hear views about future pedicab designs or models and what regulation may be appropriate to introduce to ensure passenger safety.

Some antisocial behaviour and noise offences caused by pedicabs are already covered by existing legislation and enforced by the Metropolitan Police and local councils.

Any enforcement of new regulations are proposed to be led by TfL, with enforcement costs recoverable through the pedicab licence fees.

Work to develop the regulations is ongoing and costs will be determined as part of the consultation process and ongoing discussions with stakeholders.

This consultation closes on 7 March 2025. TfL will use the feedback from the consultation to develop the regulations it plans to introduce at a later stage. It is possible that a second consultation will be required where TfL will publish the final regulations.