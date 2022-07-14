Transport for London
|Printable version
TfL Statement - TfL Funding Update
Transport for London (TfL) yesterday issued the following update on Government funding
A Transport for London (TfL) spokesperson said: "We continue to discuss our funding requirements with the Government. There is no UK recovery from the pandemic without a London recovery and there is no London recovery without a properly funded transport network in the capital. It is essential London receives the sustained long-term Government funding that is vital for the coming years if a period of 'managed decline' of London's transport network is to be avoided.
"We have agreed with the Government that our existing funding agreement will be extended until 28 July 2022 so these discussions can be continued. Whilst in receipt of Government support, we have worked hard to progress all conditions placed on TfL, and continue to maintain that we have met them all. Working together, we must achieve a longer term capital funding settlement that ensures London's transport network can remain reliable and efficient, can support the jobs and new homes that rely upon it and can support the economic recovery of the capital and the country as a whole. We hope these discussions can be concluded successfully soon."
Notes to editors
The original terms of the Funding Package announced on 25 February 2022 can be found in the funding letter
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2022/july/tfl-statement---tfl-funding-update
Latest News from
Transport for London
Barking Riverside station to open 18 July11/07/2022 14:38:00
The new 4.5km stretch of railway will connect the new development of Barking Riverside to Barking town centre in seven minutes.
Customers of all major networks set to have access to high-speed mobile coverage across London Tube network08/07/2022 15:05:00
Vodafone and Virgin Media O2 customers set to have access as all mobile network operators join BAI Communications' 4G and 5G-ready mobile network.
Second entrance at Hackney Central station opens04/07/2022 14:38:00
Reduced congestion especially at peak times with around a third of customers expected to use the additional entrance.
TfL completes work to transform Hammersmith gyratory for walking and cycling04/07/2022 11:25:00
The major improvement unlocks a 5km Cycleway from Kew Bridge to Hammersmith with links to key destinations across west London.
Northern line Night Tube services to return in July30/06/2022 11:05:00
Night Tube services will return to the Northern line this weekend, on the evening of Saturday 2 July
New data shows vital improvements in lorry safety in London30/06/2022 10:15:00
Nearly 200,000 safety permits have been issued to date and more than 112,000 heavy goods vehicles have been fitted with safety measures to protect people walking and cycling
New entrance opens at Imperial Wharf station29/06/2022 14:15:00
Secondary entrance provides easier access to and from the northbound services
TfL spotlights LGBT+ stories in its biggest poster exhibition29/06/2022 13:10:00
TfL is celebrating Pride across the network, including on the Elizabeth line for the first time