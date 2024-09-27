TfL teams up with Go Jauntly to launch six walks linked to the new London Overground line names

New themed walks launched on the Go Jauntly app, celebrating the new lines and the stories behind them.

Later this year, the new line names and colours will be rolled out across the London Overground network

Londoners can now enjoy six fascinating self-guided walks to help celebrate the new London Overground line names that will be rolled out across the network later this year. The walks, developed in partnership with community-based walking app Go Jauntly, helps participants to delve into the stories behind each of the line names and visit points of interest while encouraging them to stay active.

Those enjoying the Lioness Walk will be able to take in the delights of Wembley Park and Wembley Stadium, while on the Mildmay line walk you can visit the original site of the Mildmay Hospital and some points of interest that have played an important part to the LGBTQIA+ community both in the past and present.

The Liberty line walk helps people delve into the history of the area, which was once a site of a former palace, and make the most of the abundant green spaces in the borough. It's Windrush line counterpart encourages people to visit areas synonymous with African and Caribbean communities and culture including the much-cherished Ridley Road market.

Those who choose the Weaver line walk will be able to visit the UK's oldest trading market and the former Bangladeshi leather markets of the East End to learn how communities helped to establish the craft of weaving and tapestry into textiles.

Will Norman, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, was joined by Unmesh Desai MP and Assembly Member Anne Clarke last Friday to check out part of the walk dedicated to the Suffragette line ahead of the official launch. This walk takes in key points of interest such as the Women's Museum, England's only museum dedicated to women, and Hampstead Town Hall Centre, a regular Suffragette meeting point.

The free Go Jauntly app provides walkers access to these high-quality walking routes, along with helpful walking tips, walk inspirations and motivational reminders. Customers can access the walks by downloading the Go Jauntly app from the Apple or Play Stores or by clicking here.

Walking and Cycling Commissioner, Will Norman, yesterday said:

"These new London Overground-themed walking routes are a great opportunity for Londoners to learn more about the history behind the new line names while staying active and enjoying the sights of London. "The new names and colours, launching later this year, will make the Overground easier to navigate, while celebrating the diversity of London's heritage and communities."

Emma Strain, Customer Director at TfL, yesterday said:

"These six new London Overground themed walks not only help customers delve into the history of the new line names, but also helps them stay active. We hope customers take the opportunity to get out and explore the fascinating stories behind each of the line names with the help of Go Jauntly."

Hana Sutch, CEO & Co-Founder at Go Jauntly, yesterday said:

"It's been incredible to dive into the history and background of each of the London Overground line themes. From the stories of Windrush heroes to equality pioneers in the LGBTQIA+ community to female emancipation legends and elite sportswomen, we're thrilled to bring to life these fascinating stories on these beautiful new walking tours. There are some really trailblazing people we'd never heard of before and will now never forget. Do head out to walk these new London walks to find out more!"

Each of the London's six London Overground lines for the first time even be given a unique name and line colour. This significant change, which will include a major update to London's world-famous Tube map, will make it easier for customers to navigate London's transport network while also celebrating the city's diverse culture and history.

Each route will be represented by a new line name and colour on the Tube map, on train line diagrams, at stations and on digital journey planning tools, such as TfL Go. The much-loved orange roundel will continue to be used across the London Overground network.

The new line names are:

The Lioness line: Euston to Watford Junction. The Lioness line, which runs through Wembley, honours the historic achievements and lasting legacy created by the England women's football team that continues to inspire and empower the next generation of women and girls in sport. It will be yellow parallel lines on the map.

The Mildmay line: Stratford to Richmond/Clapham Junction. The Mildmay line, which runs through Hoxton, honours the small charitable hospital in Shoreditch that has cared for Londoners over many years, notably its pivotal role in the HIV/AIDS crisis in the 1980s, which made it the valued and respected place it is for the LGBTQ+ community today. It will be blue parallel lines on the map.

The Windrush line: Highbury & Islington to Clapham Junction/New Cross/Crystal Palace/West Croydon. The Windrush line runs through areas with strong ties to Caribbean communities today, such as Dalston Junction, Peckham Rye and West Croydon and honours the Windrush generation who continue to shape and enrich London's cultural and social identity today. It will be red parallel lines on the map.

The Weaver line: Liverpool Street to Cheshunt/Enfield Town/Chingford. The Weaver line runs through Liverpool Street, Spitalfields, Bethnal Green and Hackney - areas of London known for their textile trade, shaped over the centuries by diverse migrant communities and individuals. It will be maroon parallel lines on the map.

The Suffragette line: Gospel Oak to Barking Riverside. The Suffragette line celebrates how the working-class movement in the East End, fought for votes for woman and paved the way for women's rights. The line runs to Barking, home of the longest surviving Suffragette Annie Huggett, who died at 103. It will be green parallel lines on the map.

The Liberty line: Romford to Upminster. The Liberty line celebrates the freedom that is a defining feature of London and references the historical independence of the people of Havering, through which it runs. It will be grey parallel lines on the map.

The six London Overground line name themed routes are:

Mildmay – line to walk here

On this route, participants will visit the original location of where the Mildmay hospital was originally built, a site that was home to one of London's notorious slums. Walkers will also visit a number of different locations that have been an important hub for London's LGBTQ community in the past and present.

Liberty – link to walk here

This route takes walkers to Liberty Shopping Centre, Romford market (one that enjoys special privileges from the Royal Liberty) and the site of a former Royal Palace. The walk also takes you through a number of green spaces in the borough, including a visit to a striking grade II listed windmill that produces flour still today.

Lioness – link to walk here

This route will show participants a mural painted in honour of the England Women's Head Coach, Sarina Wiegman, the delights of Wembley Park and the home of football, the iconic Wembley stadium. The walk also points out the incredible achievements of a number of women in football and other sports.

Suffragette – link to walk here

Participants will be encouraged to visit points of interest including the Women's Museum, a memorial bench for the longest surviving suffragette, Annie Clara Huggett, and the gravestone of Ernestine Louise Rose. On the route, there are also places to visit like Hampstead Town Hall, the former location for many of the Suffragette activities, and the Penfold Pillar Box that was targeted as part of their protests.

Weaver – link to walk here

Participants will get an understanding of the capital's contribution to the textile manufacturing industry, visit the UK's oldest trading market and the former Bangladeshi leather markets of the East End, and learn how communities helped to establish the craft of weaving and tapestry into textiles.

Windrush – link to walk here

This walk showcases the much-cherished Ridley Road market in east London and visits plaques recognising events that highlighted the need to improve race relations and foster community cohesion. People will see recognition of celebrated iconic figures from the Windrush generation and are encouraged to visit areas synonymous with African and Caribbean communities and culture, such as Rye Lane, Brixton Village and Windrush Square.

Further information about London Overground line naming is available here