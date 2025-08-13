TfL, the Met Police and Enfield Council extend average-speed safety camera system on the A10

Existing average-speed safety camera system on the A10 extended to cover the southern section from Southbury Road to the A406.

Transport for London (TfL), working alongside Enfield Council and the Met Police, has extended the average-speed camera system on the A10 to reduce road danger and tackle road-related anti-social behaviour. The new cameras, which cover the southern section from Southbury Road to the A406, support a range of other measures including new lane markings, and an injunction prohibiting 'car cruising'. TfL is working in partnership with the Metropolitan Police and London boroughs to achieve the Mayor's goal of eliminating deaths and serious injuries from London's roads, and tackling speeding is a key part of this.

These measures are supported by local residents and politicians who have been raising concerns about speeding drivers and anti-social road use. In January 2024, Laura Sone-Demetrious was tragically killed by dangerous driving on the A10. Laura's sister Gina has played a hugely important role calling for more safety measures along the road, and her petition also calls for action at a national level, including a review of sentencing guidelines for those convicted of dangerous driving.

TfL has extended the existing average-speed safety camera system in response to sustained community concern and high levels of extreme speeding, particularly overnight. This replaces the 'spot speed' cameras already in place on this stretch of road and ensures a more joined up enforcement approach along both sections of the road. Since average speed cameras were introduced in 2020 on the northern section of the A10 from the M25 to Southbury Road, collisions involving death and serious injury have reduced by over half from seven (2019) to three (2021 and 2022). In 2023 and 2024, there were no collisions involving death, and two collisions involving serious injury at this location.

TfL continues to work on a wide range of other measures to tackle speeding and road danger in Enfield and across London. On 4 December 2024, the High Court granted an interim injunction to Enfield Council to prohibit 'car cruising' meets across the borough. The injunction provides powers of arrest and any perpetrators taking part in 'car cruising' could face criminal sanctions, including imprisonment. Enfield Council has now successfully taken its first court enforcement action since the injunction was introduced. Two individuals, the driver and passenger, were arrested and detained by the police following an incident in the early hours of 23 May 2025, when police stopped a silver BMW driving in convoy with another vehicle at high speed along Clay Hill in Enfield. The driver and passenger received suspended custodial sentences and were ordered to pay £5,170.50 each in legal costs. [1]

Enfield Council is also proposing to introduce 20mph speed limits on residential streets and roads in town centres as part of its wider plan to make the borough safer, cleaner and greener for everyone. The survey is open until Sunday 21 September 2025 and can be completed here: letstalk.enfield.gov.uk/20mph

The Met is also working with Enfield Council to secure volunteers for Community and Junior Roadwatch initiatives, where local residents and primary school children work alongside local police teams, and use speed detection equipment to identify speeding vehicles in their communities and near schools. Local police are also increasing enforcement in the area to tackle road danger.

Excess speed remains one of the biggest risks to road users, with around half of the 2024 fatal collisions in London reporting speed as a contributory factor [2]. TfL is committed to lowering speeds across London, with plans to continue to roll out 20mph speed limits on its road network next year. Earlier this year, TfL published new research that showed that the number of people killed and seriously injured on borough roads in London reduced by 34 per cent (from 395 to 260) following the implementation of the 20mph speed limits on borough roads between 1989 and 2013 [3], and the number of children killed reduced by 75 per cent.

Lilli Matson, TfL's Chief Safety, Health and Environment Officer, yesterday said:

"Working alongside the local borough and the Met we have introduced a range of measures to tackle speeding, car meets, anti-social driving and racing along the A10. Speed camera enforcement is a key part of this, and we are also pleased to see that Enfield Council has now successfully taking its first court enforcement action against 'car cruising' meets across the borough. Breaking the speed limit is illegal and dangerous, with devastating consequences across London, and we are determined to ensure that roads are safe for everyone in the capital."

Joanne McCartney, London Assembly Member for Enfield and Haringey, yesterday said:

"I am delighted that the new average speed camera system is about to go live on the A10. After years of hard work, this a huge win for road safety campaigners in the borough. "Thank you to TfL for listening to the concerns of residents, especially the testimony of Gina Sone-Demetrious in memory of her sister Laura. Gina's bravery, strength, and compassion in the face of such tragedy is commendable. "Residents can now be assured of not only their own safety along the A10, but also that of their community and loved ones. From attending Community Road Watch to raising the concerns of constituents, I am pleased to continue playing my part in building a safer Enfield."

Gina Sone-Dimitrious, yesterday said:

"I would like to thank everyone who has supported my petition. I would also like to thank TfL, Enfield Council and Joanne McCartney for all the help they have given. The cameras will help to detect vehicle speed and help save lives. This is just the beginning of making our roads safe again."

Superintendent David Bradley, who leads policing in Enfield, yesterday said:

"We are aware of local community concern and our Roads and Transport officers and Safer Neighbourhoods team continue to crack down on illegal meets. "Recent operations have resulted in several arrests, the seizure of vehicles and court issued fines for breach of the borough wide injunction. "By working with partners, TfL and Enfield council, I hope this will reassure residents that we are taking action to deter those who drive dangerously and cause such harm."

Councillor Ergin Erbil, Leader of Enfield Council, yesterday said:

"Creating a safer and cleaner Enfield is our priority, so we welcome the extension of average-speed cameras that have been installed along the southern section of the A10 from Southbury Road towards Edmonton. This is something we have been campaigning for, for a long time, and we know how much this means to our communities who live around this area of the A10. "I would like to thank Transport for London and the Metropolitan Police for working in partnership with us to install the new cameras and road markings that will help us to prevent death and injury on our borough's roads. "We will no longer tolerate drivers who ignore speeding laws and think they can use our roads as a race track. "Tackling speeding is key to preventing the loss of life on our roads, and we will not hesitate to work with the Metropolitan Police to prosecute those who break the law and endanger our residents. Tackling antisocial behaviour like speeding and car meets is a key priority for the Council. Together we can all build a safer Enfield for everyone."

Community Roadwatch gives local residents the opportunity to work side by side with their local police teams, and use speed detection equipment to identify speeding vehicles in their communities.To take part in Community Roadwatch, or to suggest a residential area where there are community concerns around speeding, contact CommunityRoadwatch@met.police.uk stating the borough you live in. Your enquiry will be forwarded to your local MPS Safer Transport Team, who will be in touch