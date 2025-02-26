TfL, the Met Police and Enfield Council working together to reduce road danger and road-related anti-social behaviour on the A10

Existing average-speed safety camera system on the A10 to be extended, covering southern section from Southbury Road to the A406

TfL, Enfield Council and the Met working on additional safety measures, including injunction prohibiting 'car cruising' meets in Enfield

TfL and the Mayor remain committed to the Vision Zero goal of eliminating death and serious injury from the transport network

Transport for London (TfL), working alongside Enfield Council and the Met Police, is introducing a range of measures to reduce road danger and tackle road-related anti-social behaviour on the A10. This includes extending the existing average-speed camera system, new lane markings, and an injunction prohibiting 'car cruising'. TfL is determined to work in partnership with the Met and London boroughs to achieve the Mayor's goal of eliminating deaths and serious injuries from London's roads. Tackling speeding is a key part of this. These measures are supported by local residents and politicians who have been raising concerns about speeding drivers and antisocial road use.

TfL will extend the existing average-speed safety camera system on the A10 to cover the southern section from Southbury Road to the A406, in response to sustained community concern and levels of extreme speeding, particularly overnight. This will replace the 'spot speed' cameras that are already in place on this stretch of road and ensure a more joined up enforcement approach along both sections of the road. Data shows that average speed cameras on the northern section of the A10 from the M25 to Southbury Road, and high levels of enforcement, have been successful in reducing the number of collisions involving death and serious injury. Since the average-speed safety camera system was introduced in 2020, collisions involving death and serious injury have reduced by over half from seven (2019) to three (2021 and 2022). In 2023 and 2024 there have been no collisions involving death and serious injury at this location.

TfL has also introduced new and enhanced lane markings, ensured all signals are clearly visible and that signal-controlled crossings on the corridor have functioning tactile cones, and cut back vegetation along the A10 to allow for clearer footways.

Average speed cameras are one of a number of tools used to tackle road danger and can be effective when installed in the right location. TfL continues to work on a wide range of other measures to tackle speeding and road danger in Enfield and across London. On 4 December 2024 the High Court granted an interim injunction to Enfield Council to prohibit 'car cruising' meets across the borough. The injunction provides powers of arrest and any perpetrators taking part in car meets could face criminal sanctions including imprisonment. The Met is also working with Enfield Council to secure volunteers for Community and Junior Roadwatch initiatives, which give local residents and primary school children the opportunity to work side by side with their local police teams, and use speed detection equipment to identify speeding vehicles in their communities and near schools. Local police will also be increasing enforcement in the area to tackle road danger issues that cause the greatest risk and harm.

Speed is the single most important factor in the likelihood and severity of a collision, with collision data showing that the faster a vehicle is travelling, the more likely a collision will occur and the more severe any injury resulting from the collision will be. In 2023, speed was a contributory factor in around half of fatal collisions and over a third of all injury collisions in London. [1] TfL continues to work on lowering speeds across London and exceeded its target to lower the speed limit on 140km of roads by March 2024. There are now 264km of TfL roads that are subject to a 20mph speed limit. TfL is also working closely with the Met to increase their capacity to take enforcement action against up to one million drivers and riders who speed, given the risk and harm it causes, by the end of 2024/25. In 2023/24, more than 780,000 speeding offences were enforced [2].

Lilli Matson, TfL's Chief Safety, Health and Environment Officer, said: "We know that speeding is a major concern for people living by the A10. Working alongside the local borough and the Met, we are introducing a range of measures to tackle speeding, car meets, anti-social driving and racing at this location, including extending the existing average-speed safety camera system. Speed continues to be a factor in almost half of fatal collisions in London with devastating consequences for the families, friends and communities impacted by these tragic casualties. Breaking the speed limit is also illegal and dangerous and we are determined to ensure that roads are safe for everyone in Enfield."

Feryal Clark MP, said: "After more than a year of working with Enfield Council and the Met Police to crack down on reckless car meets on the A10, today's announcement is a major win for safer streets.

"Expanding the speed camera system and ramping up safety measures sends a clear message: dangerous driving and anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in our community.

"This is a crucial step forward, and I fully support the multi-agency effort to make our roads safer and our neighbourhoods quieter."

Joanne McCartney, London Assembly Member for Enfield and Haringey, said: "The entire community will be breathing a huge sigh of relief from this decision. For too long speeding has wreaked havoc for residents, from extreme noise levels to dangerous road crossings, the impact on the local community from those flouting the law has been immense.



"I am thankful to TfL for listening to residents and investing in these new measures, as well as for all those who have contributed to this campaign over the years. This decision brings us one step closer to actualising the Mayor of London's Vision Zero action plan to eliminate all road deaths and serious injuries in London by 2041. Enfield will be a safer borough as a result."

Enfield Council's Leader, Cllr Ergin Erbil, said: "We continue to work shoulder to shoulder with Transport for London (TfL) and the Metropolitan Police to build a safer Enfield.

"For years, speeding, noise, and dangerous driving along the A10 have made life difficult for our residents. Last year, we took action by getting a court order to reduce antisocial driving and give the police more power to deal with car meets. This injunction has helped us take action against those committing antisocial behaviour in our borough.

"We are delighted with the news that the average speed cameras on the A10 will be extended from Southbury Road through Edmonton to the A406 to help make the road safer. This is something we've been pushing for. I'm grateful to the Mayor, TfL, and the police for hearing our concerns and for taking action.

"We're committed to keeping residents safe and fully support the new average speed cameras along the A10. The new lane markings and clearer traffic signals will also help prevent accidents and save lives."

TfL continues to work in partnership with the boroughs, police and other stakeholders to directly tackle road danger and continues to work on a number of major programmes to make London's roads and the vehicles using them safer. TfL's world-first Direct Vision Standard, which reduces lethal blind spots on lorries, is already helping to save lives and prevent life-changing injuries. Last year, TfL enhanced DVS requirements, with all HGVs over 12 tonnes required to have a three-star rating or fit Progressive Safe System measures to operate in Greater London. TfL has also continued to work on its Safer Junctions programme to make life-saving changes at some of the capital's most dangerous and intimidating junctions. TfL has so far completed work at 45 junctions across London as part of the programme, with works recently starting at Lambeth Bridge and Battersea Bridge.

[1] In 2023 almost 50 per cent of the fatal collisions in London reported speed as a contributory factor (using the Department of Transport's recognised contributory factors of 'Exceeding the Speed Limit' and 'Travelling Too Fast for the Conditions'). Road Danger Reduction dashboard on TfL website (page 8)

[2] Police traffic enforcement data can be found on TfL's Vision Zero enforcement dashboard here

Average speed cameras use Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) to identify a vehicle entering the camera zone and measure the time it takes the vehicle to travel between two fixed points. This enables the camera to calculate the average speed of the vehicle within the camera zone.