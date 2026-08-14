TfL to start major renewal works at A41 Brent Cross Flyover next month

Major renewals to the A41 will start on 24 September with a series of lane and full closures.

The completion of work will allow heavy goods vehicles back on to the road, with a 7.5 tonne weight restriction being lifted once complete

The work will allow the flyover to stay open for decades to come, helping prevent unplanned and very disruptive emergency closures

Customers are advised to plan ahead as journeys through the area are expected to take longer while works take place

Transport for London (TfL) will begin the first phase of a major programme to renew and strengthen Brent Cross Interchange overnight on 24 September, helping to ensure the long-term safety and reliability of one of London's most important road junctions. The initial phase of the project will focus on renewing the A41 Brent Cross Flyover, with work expected to start next month and continue for up to two years.

The A41 Brent Cross Flyover is one of London's most important road structures, with more than 120,000 vehicles using the wider Brent Cross Interchange every day. It is a vital strategic route for people, businesses and freight, connecting communities across north London and beyond. The programme has received £10.8 million of funding from the Department for Transport (DfT), allowing TfL to begin essential work to restore the flyover to full load-bearing capacity and improve its condition for decades to come.

TfL introduced a 7.5 tonne weight restriction on the flyover in October 2022 to ensure it remained safe for everyone using it. The upcoming works will strengthen the structure and allow the weight restriction to be removed once construction is completed.

Key improvements that the work will deliver include:

Strengthening the flyover structure to enable the current safety-critical weight restriction to be removed

Replacing safety barriers on the flyover and approach ramps, enhancing driver safety

Installing a new waterproofing system to extend the life of the structure

Improving the reliability of this key section of London's road network

To allow these essential works to take place while keeping the route open, TfL will introduce a series of traffic measures from the evening of 24 September 2026, reducing the A41 Brent Cross Flyover to one lane in each direction. Drivers should expect reduced road space and longer journey times.

There will also be a number of overnight and weekend lane and road closures during different stages of the project, to allow construction activities to take place safely and efficiently. Signed diversion routes will be in place, and residents, and road users will be updated in advance.

Road users should expect longer journey times on the A41 and surrounding roads, including parts of the A406 North Circular Road, A5 Edgware Road and A1. TfL will implement a range of measures to minimise disruption, including traffic signal improvements, travel demand management activity and targeted travel advice. To help minimise disruption and maintain access for visitors and businesses to Brent Cross Shopping Centre during the festive season, TfL will pause the works between late November and early January. TfL will also continue to work closely with bus operators, freight partners, taxi and private hire audiences, local boroughs and community stakeholders throughout the project.

Stuart Harvey, TfL's Chief Capital Officer, said:

"The A41 Brent Cross Flyover is a vital piece of London's road network, supporting tens of thousands of journeys every day. These works are essential to ensure it remains safe and reliable for the millions of journeys that depend on it. We recognise that the work will cause disruption, and we'd like to thank local communities and road users in advance for their patience. We will do everything possible to keep people moving and encourage those in the area to plan their journey in advance while this work takes place."

Keeping key structures such as the Brent Cross Flyover in good condition helps larger vehicles remain on strategic routes, rather than diverting onto local roads – benefitting local communities and supporting safer, more reliable journeys for everyone. The flyover and surrounding structures are also essential to the continued regeneration of Brent Cross and Staples Corner, where up to 8,900 new homes and 26,000 jobs are planned.

Undertaking this work will reduce the risk of future unplanned closures and emergency repairs. TfL's financial position has been significantly impacted by the withdrawal of the government operating grant in 2018 and the coronavirus pandemic. The outcome of the Government's Spending Review in 2025 has provided certainty over the level of capital funding from 2026/27 to 2029/30. This, along with TfL's successful delivery of its ambitious savings programme, has allowed more funding to be allocated to renewals, such as the A41 Flyover, as part of the latest Business Plan. This plan has increased investment to an average of £860m per year - up from the £432m invested in 2021. While the latest funding settlement has allowed TfL to increase investment in renewals and maintaining road structures, current funding levels remain below the amount required to fully address London's ageing infrastructure. TfL's backlog of road structure renewals is expected to continue growing over the coming years, highlighting the importance of increasing funding to support the reliability of London's transport network.

More information, including travel advice and details of planned traffic management measures, will be available at tfl.gov.uk/brent-cross-flyover

Notes to Editors