TfL Travel Advice Ahead of UEFA Champions League Final
TfL is advising customers to check before they travel as London hosts the Champions League Final on Saturday 1 June
- Public transport is expected to be very busy on Saturday, particularly the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines and customers are advised to seek alternative routes
- Stations on these lines may be subject to short-term safety measures such as queuing, temporary closures and trains non-stopping or changes to entry and exits
- Customers should check before they travel using the TfLGo app, or TfL's Journey Planner
- Champions League ticket holders are strongly encouraged to leave plenty of time to travel to the stadium
The Champions Festival will be taking place from Thursday 30 May to Sunday 2 June across several central London sites, including Trafalgar Square, Regent Street, Somerset House, the Southbank Area and Potters Field Park. The UEFA Champions League Final itself will take place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June.
Public transport is expected to be very busy on 1 June, particularly the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines, as well as stations including Baker Street, Bond Street, Canary Wharf, Charing Cross, Embankment, Marble Arch, Waterloo, Westminster, Wembley Park and Wembley Central. Customers are advised to plan ahead and seek out travel routes that avoid the busiest sections of the transport network.
There will be road closures between Wednesday 29 May and Sunday 2 June, as well as changes to how some buses and Cycleways operate in central London. In addition, short term safety measures may have to be implemented, including station closures, trains non-stopping or changes to the way customers enter or exit stations.
Customers travelling to and from the airport over the weekend are encouraged to use public transport. Due to planned engineering works, there will be no direct train services running between central London and Luton Airport on 1 June and 2 June. There will also be no Elizabeth line services between Paddington and Abbey Wood, as well as between Whitechapel and Stratford on Saturday 1 June due to planned engineering works.
Notes to editors
- Detailed information and travel advice for Champions League ticket holders is available here: Event Guide: London | UEFA Champions League 2023/24 | UEFA.com
- Accessibility travel advice for the Champions League Final can be found here: https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/event-guide/accessibility/
- Customers are encouraged to plan their journey using the TfL Go app and Journey Planner
- For the latest information on how buses are running, see bus status updates
- For interview bids, please contact: PressOffice@tfl.gov.uk
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2024/may/tfl-travel-advice-ahead-of-uefa-champions-league-final
