TfL unveils fresh plan to make the capital’s transport services more resilient, reliable and sustainable

TfL has published the latest version of its Corporate Environment Plan to enable a more resilient, reliable and sustainable network

Refreshed plan introduces new actions to further decrease carbon emissions and help reduce climate risks, such as those from extreme weather events

Plan builds on current successes and sets out more than 70 actions, including those to help adapt the transport network to keep London moving in the face of a changing climate

Transport for London (TfL) has unveiled its updated Corporate Environment Plan, which sets out how TfL will continue to take trailblazing action to improve air quality, reduce carbon emissions, adapt to climate change, enhance biodiversity, and use resources more sustainably across one of the world's largest integrated transport networks.

As one of London's largest landowners and the city's integrated transport authority, TfL has a unique role to play in tackling the challenges facing the capital, from the climate emergency to decarbonisation, which is why it has been taking bold and industry-leading action. This includes TfL establishing one of the first private wire schemes for an urban transport network, which will see it receive zero-carbon electricity straight from new solar installations, and running the largest zero-emission bus fleet in Western Europe, which now has more than 3,000 buses, from just 30 electric buses in 2016. By enabling customers to choose more sustainable ways to travel, whether that's by public transport, walking or cycling, or supporting drivers to switch to cleaner vehicles - with London having the largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network in the UK, TfL is also making it easier for everyone to play their part.

Building on the successes since the Corporate Environment Plan was first published in 2021, the updated 2026 plan supports the Mayor's vision for a thriving London, where more journeys are made by walking, cycling and public transport, while also helping deliver a more resilient and reliable network in the face of the climate emergency. It contains more than 70 actions, which cover how TfL will achieve both its strategic ambitions, such as embedding circular economy principles into procurement and project delivery, and tangible outcomes, such as converting more lighting across London Underground to LED (Light Emitting Diode) lighting.

Key actions also include how TfL is adapting to climate change, with extreme weather events becoming more frequent, and protecting and enhancing green infrastructure, which can help provide shade and shelter alongside supporting biodiversity and increasing public health and wellbeing. These include:

Building flood resilience with at least 10,000m² of additional Sustainable Drainage Systems (SuDS) every year to 2035. SuDS slow the flow of rainwater into London's drainage networks and waterways and help to prevent flooding. Current improvement works as part of the A23 Streatham Hill scheme will deliver 17,000m² of SuDS catchment, alongside making it easier, safer and more pleasant for people to walk and cycle in the area

Boosting biodiversity by maintaining 520,000m² of wildflower verges, having already greatly expanded the amount on TfL's estate, while supporting clean and healthy waterways, protecting nature and our health and wellbeing

Actions like this will help TfL still run a safe and reliable service, complementing other measures, such as the introduction of the new Piccadilly line trains, which will be air-conditioned and more energy efficient. The updated plan also includes how TfL will take further steps to decarbonise the transport network, propelling the capital towards net zero, including:

Transitioning TfL's fleet to zero emission to help drive down carbon emissions - beyond the third of London's buses, which are already zero emission at tailpipe

New solar installations connecting directly into the Underground, alongside future renewables contracts via the National Grid, helping to slash carbon emissions and build energy security

Supporting the delivery of new EV charging points, both through new charging bays and charging hubs. TfL is working with EV charge point operators, Zest and Total Energies, to bring forward new rapid and ultra-rapid EV charging bays across the capital, while Places for London, TfL's wholly owned property company, has partnered with EV charging hub operator Fastned to develop several new EV ultra-rapid charging hubs

Lilli Matson, Chief Safety, Health and Environment Officer at TfL, said: "We know that our city needs to be more sustainable and climate-resilient to continue being a fantastic place to live, work and travel. The impact of the climate emergency is becoming increasingly apparent and we need to work together at pace to take the action that's needed to adapt our city and network, mitigating any risks.

"Since first publishing our Corporate Environment plan five years ago, we've already implemented a variety of measures that have had a demonstrable impact, such as transitioning more than a third of our bus fleet to zero emission. We are committed to being transparent with our ambitions and achievements and this updated plan clarifies our next steps in making London and its transport services resilient and thriving for generations to come."

Mete Coban, Deputy Mayor of London for Environment and Energy, said: "The climate crisis is on our doorstep, and is already disrupting vital services and costing our economy hundreds of millions of pounds.

"That is why it is encouraging to see TfL unveiling its updated Corporate Environment Plan, setting out further action to improve air quality, reduce carbon emissions and adapt to climate change.

"The Mayor and I will continue to work with TfL to deliver more resilient, reliable and sustainable transport services across London as we build a greener, more sustainable capital for everyone."

First published in 2021, the refreshed Corporate Environment Plan also reflects on what has already been achieved in the last five years, with future work building on these successes. Alongside more than 3,000 zero-emission buses now operating in London, these include:

Therapia Lane, where London Trams are based, becoming TfL's first depot to remove fossil gas usage by upgrading its heating system and introducing on-site solar generation

TfL securing validation of its science-based carbon reduction targets

Appointing EDF Renewables UK to generate and deliver green electricity via a Power Purchase Agreement, which will see a new solar facility built in Longfield, Essex

Selecting SSE Energy Solutions to build purpose-built solar installations to connect to the Tube network. TfL will receive zero-carbon electricity straight from the solar installations themselves, bypassing the National Grid

Converting all the lighting at its bus shelters to Light Emitting Diode lighting. Around 12,000 bus shelters across the capital now have more energy-efficient, luminous and longer-lasting lights

Delivering almost 18,000m² of SuDS, working with partners, across the capital in the last financial year alone

Expanding the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) to every London borough in 2023, bringing the air quality and associated health benefits to the five million people living in outer London

Notes to editors