TfL unveils new artwork exploring relationships with water at Bethnal Green and Notting Hill Gate Underground stations

TfL will unveil a large-scale installation by London-based artist Phoebe Boswell at Bethnal Green and Notting Hill Gate Underground stations later this month as part of its Art on the Underground programme

The commission comprises photographic panels running alongside the station escalators that respond to the movement of customers and invite people to reflect on their relationship with water

Art on the Underground recently launched an updated Art Map, detailing 26 permanent commissions, and its 2026 programme will see a new pocket Tube map design, a sound installation at Waterloo Underground station and a largescale artwork at Stratford Underground station

Transport for London (TfL) will unveil later this month a new art installation by London-based artist Phoebe Boswell at Bethnal Green and Notting Hill Gate Underground stations, as part of its Art on the Underground programme. The piece invites audiences to consider how we relate to water and the natural world.

The new commission we move through scales of blue, comprises four photographic artworks running next to the escalators at Bethnal Green and Notting Hill Underground stations, with the images layered into complex sequences that are brought to life by customers' movement up and down the escalators. It continues Boswell's exploration of themes including water, freedom and migration through a Black feminist diasporic lens, and invites customers to reflect on their interactions with nature, even within a busy urban environment like London.

Following a public callout, Boswell photographed Black and non-white swimming communities underwater, with participants responding intuitively to her prompts. The history of the underground Walbrook and Westbourne rivers shares similarities with the development of the London Underground network, and the commission traces the notion of the waterway, evoking journeys and migratory routes to, from and within London, particularly for Black diasporic communities. The commission responds to the Black Swimming Association's statistic that 96 per cent of Black British people don't swim regularly and invites audiences to consider reclaiming water as a space of healing and renewal. It is guided by a hydro-feminist view that all bodies of water are connected and promotes a shared understanding of the world and the stories within our bodies.

During the process, Boswell gathered reflections from participants about their relationship with water, creating space for their stories. Fragments from these conversations are presented as a collective flowing text in an artwork guide available at Bethnal Green and Notting Hill Gate Underground stations. The commission will be on displays until spring 2028.

Phoebe Boswell, artist, said: "It has been an immense pleasure to engage with both these public sites as spaces to consider waterways and our relationship to them. I have so much gratitude for all the participants who joined me in our underwater studio, for their generosity in bringing their presence and their stories to this work. The process of the gathering is always revelatory and transformative; we are all unique and infinitely whole, and yet intricately connected and interdependent across histories and geographies. This ultimately informed how I shaped each tableau figuratively within the liquid abstraction of the water, with each person's journey flowing fluidly into the next. I hope the work brings a moment of pause, breath and reflection during people's commute."

Eleanor Pinfield, Head of Art on the Underground, said: "Phoebe Boswell's new artwork engages deeply with the idea of the Underground as a series of connections. Situated alongside escalators in the east and west of the city, Boswell's sublime images connect us to hidden waterways in the city and allude to journeys - over water, through generations - of those of live in London today. With resonances to the history of animation and participants gathered from the local area, Boswell's reflective work will engage millions who pass through the stations over the course of its display."

Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, said: "Public art has the power to transform the everyday and connect us to the untold stories of our city. Phoebe Boswell's fascinating new works do just this - exploring how London's waterways have shaped the journeys of our communities. It's a fantastic addition to our renowned Art on the Underground, helping us continue to build a better London for everyone."

Mete Coban MBE, Deputy Mayor of London for Environment and Energy said: "Phoebe Boswell's powerful new artwork highlights that access to swimming is a matter of social justice. London's blue spaces should belong to everyone — whether you walk beside them, spend time on them, or swim in them.

"The Mayor and I are committed to transforming London's waterways - ensuring they are safe, healthy and swimmable, and a source of joy and wellbeing for all Londoners.

"We're cleaning up our rivers like we've cleaned up our air, it's a vital part of our work to build a greener, fairer and healthier city."

Last year, Art on the Underground celebrated its 25th anniversary and launched works including an installation at Stratford station by Ahmet Öğüt, which reflects on art's power to save and transform lives.

Art on the Underground recently launched a new edition of its Art Map, showcasing the rich and diverse Art on the Underground commissions that have joined existing artworks on the TfL network since the Art Map was first released back in 2016. The latest version of the map provides customers with a guide to visit all the 26 permanent artworks which are now on display across the London Underground network.

2026's programme is sponsored by specialist recruitment company, Reed, as part of its ongoing commitment to Art on the Underground. This year's programme is inspired by subterranean histories, lost voices and hidden work, exploring historic imbalances under-representation and reframing public space. Following the launch of Phoebe Boswell's commission later this month, American artist Ellen Gallagher will explore colonial landscapes and marine mythology in her design for the 42nd pocket Tube map in June.

Notes to editors

The latest research from the Black Swimming Association shows that 96 per cent of Black British people don't swim regularly; at the time that Boswell began work on the commission, the figure stood at 95 per cent

About Art on the Underground

Art on the Underground invites artists to create projects for London's Underground that are seen by millions of people each day, changing the way people experience their city. Incorporating a range of artistic media from painting, installation, sculpture, digital, and performance, to prints and custom Tube map covers, the programme produces critically acclaimed projects that are accessible to all, and which draw together London's diverse communities. Last year Art on the Underground, celebrated 25 years of presenting commissions by UK-based and international artists.

About Phoebe Boswell

Phoebe Boswell is an interdisciplinary artist and writer who is interested in the liminal space between our collective histories and imagined futures; how we see ourselves and each other, and, consequently, how we free ourselves, or imagine freedom. Her figurative and interdisciplinary practice adopts an errant, diasporic framework, moving intuitively across media from drawing and painting to film, video, sound, and writing, to create immersive installations which affect and are affected by the environments they occupy.

Boswell's work is held and exhibited in public institutions globally and she has previously received the Paul Hamlyn Award for Artists.