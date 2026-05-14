TfL urges customers to seek staff help to recover items that fall onto the tracks

Appeal comes after the number of reported incidents involving items on Tube tracks more than doubled between 2022 and 2025

People risk serious injury to themselves and others, as well as prosecution and a fine, by going onto live tracks and are reminded to always seek help from trained staff who can safely retrieve items

Customers are urged to take care when out and about on London's transport network and stand behind the yellow line, look after their belongings and avoid rushing

As the number of reported items such as mobile phones falling onto London Underground tracks is increasing sharply, Transport for London (TfL) is reminding customers of the dangers of going onto the tracks to try and get their items back and advising how staff can provide help.

Tube and rail services in London use electrified rails which can cause serious injury to anyone who comes into contact with them, including those who trespass onto the tracks to retrieve personal items. Between 2022 and 2025, the annual number of reported incidents of items on London Underground tracks more than doubled, from 209 to 438, and rose most sharply between 2024 and 2025, by 166 reported incidents.

Trespassing on the tracks is a criminal offence may result in prosecution and a fine. Although most people do the right thing and seek help from staff to recover their belongings, TfL is increasing the number of posters on the network to remind people of the dangers of attempting to retrieve items from the tracks themselves, and that staff are on hand to help.

Trained staff members use a Track Retrieval Device to pick up items without needing to go onto the tracks. The device has a range of attachments that retrieve objects of varying sizes, from mobile phones and earbuds, to larger items such as hats and shoes. Occasionally, staff may need to go onto the tracks to retrieve the item and sometimes wait until the end of service. Staff always aim to return the item to its owner as quickly as possible.

Elizabeth line, London Overground and London Underground customers should inform a member of staff on the platform if a personal belonging ends up on the tracks. If none are available, they can use a help point or speak to a team member in the ticket hall or station entrance. On the DLR, customers should inform the staff member on the train or use the emergency alarm on the platform, and on London Trams, customers should use the Passenger Help Point on board the tram and on platforms.

Safety remains TfL's top priority and customers are reminded to stand behind the yellow line, keep an eye on their belongings and avoid rushing to help prevent incidents such as items falling onto the tracks.

Mark Evers, TfL's lead on Customer Insight, Strategy and Experience, said: "When a valuable or important personal belonging falls onto the tracks, it's natural to panic, but that moment of panic can cloud our judgement. Going onto the tracks to retrieve the item is extremely dangerous, endangering ourselves and others. No item's worth that risk. We urge everyone to stay behind the yellow line and take precautions to prevent items from falling. If something does fall, our trained staff are ready to help, to save you putting yourself and others at risk."

A customer who contacted TfL after this experience happened to them, said: "I dropped my phone on the tracks at Stratford station and the staff member I spoke to was extremely polite, patient and helpful. He spent a long time helping me look for my phone and, when we couldn't see it on the tracks, arranged for the night staff to look for it so I could collect it from the office in the morning. I was so grateful for their efforts."

Notes to editors

Number of reported objects on the tracks on the TfL network (London Underground only), by year:

2022 - 209

2023 - 197

2024 - 272

2025 - 438