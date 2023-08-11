TfL’s first joint housing development with Barratt London and L&Q completed in Blackhorse Road

Blackhorse View now provides 350 new homes, with 50 per cent affordable housing, as well as improvements for the local community such as a new cycle hub and commercial spaces

Transport for London (TfL), through its wholly-owned commercial property company, has announced the completion of Blackhorse View, the first of its joint venture housing developments with Barratt London and London and Quadrant (L&Q).

The car-free development, construction of which began in 2019, has delivered 350 new homes opposite Blackhorse Road Tube and Rail station, with 50 per cent affordable housing. This marks another step forward in TfL’s ambition to deliver 20,000 new homes across the capital.

Built on the 1.8 acre site and designed by RMA Architects, the 350 new homes span across six buildings and are a mixture of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom properties, providing options for all types of households. The development has also delivered a new public cycle hub on Forest Road, close to the protected cycle route, along with 650 cycle parking spaces for residents. The transformation of the nearby Blackhorse Road junction also makes it even easier to travel more sustainably, while the development itself also includes a new pedestrian route through the site, alongside the planting of more than forty new trees.

Blackhorse View also benefits the local community and economy by providing more than 17,500 sq. ft of flexible commercial floorspace. Tesco has already started trading in one of the units this summer, meaning residents don’t have to go far for their groceries, with more businesses to follow including the potential for new cafes, local retailers and shared workspace. This will further support the Blackhorse Lane Creative Enterprise Zone.

The first residents began moving in in summer 2021, with the majority of the homes now having been sold. Around three-quarters of the homes sold – through shared ownership, Help to Buy and private sale – have been to first time buyers. There are still opportunities for affordable housing that are available for those looking to move to the area.

This is one of Barratt London’s most popular developments, due to the area’s local amenities, the transport on the doorstep, local coffee shops and restaurants, as well as the beautiful wetlands nearby. The development will have also generated income for TfL’s commercial property company, which can then be re-invested into the transport network. This will help to minimise TfL’s reliance on fares income and support further development of much-needed new homes across the capital.

The affordable housing delivered by the development is managed by leading housing association, L&Q. Sixty per cent of the affordable homes have been made available through shared ownership, offering those looking to get their first step on the property ladder the opportunity to part-buy and part-rent a property. The other 40 per cent are available at London Affordable Rent, the level of which is set by the Mayor of London. This is substantially below open market rents, helping to provide low-cost rented homes to support low-income households.

As well as creating new homes for London, the scheme has also helped create new jobs and apprenticeship opportunities throughout the life of the project. More than a quarter of the workforce came from the borough of Waltham Forest. The project also supported apprentices working on the scheme, as well as those who have taken part in TfL’s Construction Skills programme.

Through the creation of a shadow board, local students from Sir George Monoux College and Heathcote School and Science College have also had the opportunity to learn more about how the joint venture works and how the development was taken forward. One of these students, Grace O’Connor, was so inspired by her time on the shadow board that she has now joined TfL as a Commercial Real Estate apprentice, forming part of the property sector’s next generation of talent.

Tom Copley, Deputy Mayor for Housing and Residential Development, said: “Building new homes on TfL and mayoral land is a top priority for the Mayor. I congratulate TfL, Barratt London and L&Q for completing this development, which delivers 50 per cent affordable housing, including much needed homes at social rent levels. In addition, the new cycle hub, pedestrian route and the planting of 40 trees have helped improve the green space and active travel options around the area, benefitting not just the new residents but those who live and work in the community. Working together like this is just one of the ways we can build a better and fairer London for everyone.”

Rachel Wood, Senior Property Development Manager at TfL, said: “We’re incredibly excited to announce the completion of our first joint venture housing development. Working with Barratt London and L&Q, as well as Waltham Forest Council, we are proud to have delivered 350 new homes – which the capital urgently needs – as well as improvements for the local community.

“This marks a significant milestone in our wider development programme, which will see us use our land to deliver thousands of new homes, while raising vital revenue that will reduce TfL’s reliance on fares income. We’re thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Barratt London, tackling the housing shortage together, both at Wembley Park Gardens - with work having started on more than 450 new homes - and Acton.”

Stephen Thompson, Managing Director of Barratt East London, said: “It’s great to be able to celebrate the completion of Blackhorse View. Looking back, launching a brand new development during the pandemic was an extremely tall task. However, Walthamstow is a hugely popular area particularly with first time buyers. We found that buyers were drawn to the area’s local amenities, the transport on the doorstep, local coffee shops and restaurants as well as the beautiful wetlands just a short stroll away. This combination of a trending location and an exciting new development proved for a popular and fast selling site.

"This fantastic development is a shining example of what can be delivered through close collaboration, and we look forward to providing more, much-needed new homes across the capital through our flourishing partnership with TfL.”

Claire Brenlund, Sales and Marketing Director at L&Q, said: “We are very proud to have been able to provide these much needed affordable homes at Blackhorse View. Getting your first foot on the property ladder is so difficult these days and, at L&Q we believe that everyone deserves a quality home that provides them with the opportunity to live a better life. We have been working together with partners at TfL and Barratt London to make this a reality for so many residents in Waltham Forest and we are very happy to be celebrating this milestone now.”

Grace Williams, Waltham Forest Council’s leader, said: “Waltham Forest is committed to working with developers to build more affordable housing and we’re proud to have worked closely in partnership with TfL and Barratt London at every stage of the process over the past few years to realise and deliver the potential of Blackhorse View.

“The project has created more than 160 affordable homes, and lots of job opportunities for young residents of Waltham Forest, like Grace, and has also brought vital improvements to public spaces in the local area to benefit the local community such as new pedestrian and cycle links to Walthamstow Wetlands.

“So, well done TfL, Barratt London and London and Quadrant for making this happen, and a very warm welcome to our newest residents.”

Grace O’Connor, Commercial Real Estate apprentice at TfL, said: “It was really exciting to be part of the shadow board. I got to visit the construction site in progress, learn more about the project on my doorstep as well as meet and present to the team who have actually worked on the development itself. These experiences inspired me to apply for my apprenticeship at TfL, where I am now actually getting the chance to work within the property industry, as I realised I wanted to get hands-on experience, while also studying for a degree.”

With work now complete on the new homes at Blackhorse View, TfL and Barratt London have now started on site on their second project together, adjacent to Wembley Park Tube station. This 1.6 acre development will deliver 454 new homes, including 40 per cent affordable housing, a retail unit, and new operational space for TfL. It will also make the public realm more appealing through additional planting, widening of the pavement alongside the development – making it easier to walk -– and providing play space for children in the community. Construction is expected to take around four and a half years, with the first people moving into these new homes in 2024.

Earlier this year, it was announced that TfL’s wholly owned commercial property company had appointed Barratt London as its joint venture partner for the delivery of its site by Bollo Lane in Acton as well as a range of other potential sites in west London, subject to contract completion. The site in Bollo Lane received the go-ahead in January 2021 by Ealing Council at planning committee to deliver up to 900 new homes in Acton - with 50 per cent affordable housing - plus a range of benefits for the local community.

The scheme has been designed to reflect the site’s surroundings and heritage, and provide new commercial space, which can be used by local businesses. Alongside this, the proposal opens up public space, with green areas, play spaces, new footpaths and pavements as well as facilities to make walking and cycling safer and easier. The development will be delivered in three phases with the first phase comprising 195 build to rent homes, the second phase delivering around 450 homes and a third phase delivering around 250 homes

Additional Information