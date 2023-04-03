Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Thérèse Coffey: Companies that pollute our waters could face unlimited penalties
Higher fines for water companies to be reinvested into water quality improvements, Environment Secretary to announce.
Tougher penalties and fines on water companies will be reinvested back into a new Water Restoration Fund, Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey is expected to announce next week, making polluters pay for damage they cause to the environment. This fund will deliver on-the-ground improvements to water quality and support local groups and community-led schemes which help to protect our waterways.
It will form part of a new Plan for Water, to be published shortly, which will map out the government’s action plan for tackling pollution, boosting water supplies, driving up performance and toughening up enforcement against companies who fail to deliver improvements.
The fund will help local groups – bringing together local NGOs, councils, farmers and others – to identify the biggest issues and direct investment to where it is most needed to improve our rivers, lakes and streams.
It will support projects to look after our water environment, improve management of our waters and restore protected sites. These could include restoring wetlands, creating new habitats in important nature sites, tackling invasive non-native species and ‘rewiggling’ rivers – adding natural bends to improve water quality and biodiversity.
The Environment Secretary is also expected to publish a six-week consultation on strengthening the Environment Agency’s ability to impose sanctions on water companies without going through the courts.
The consultation sets out the government’s preferred option for lifting the upper cap on civil penalties on water companies, allowing unlimited fines. These penalties will be quicker and easier to enforce although the most serious cases will still be taken through criminal proceedings.
The Plan for Water will include measures on every source of pollution – storm overflows, agriculture, plastics, road run-off and chemicals – as well as managing the pressures on our water supply.
Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey recently said:
I know how important our beautiful rivers, lakes, streams and coastlines are for people and nature – and I couldn’t agree more than more needs to be done to protect them.
I want to make sure that regulators have the powers and tools to take tough action against companies that are breaking the rules and to do so more quickly.
Through the Water Restoration Fund, I will be making sure that money from higher fines and penalties – taken from water company profits, not customers – is channelled directly back into the rivers, lakes and streams where it is needed. We know that around 310 miles of rivers each year have been improved through community-led projects – we must build on that success.
Further detail on how the Water Restoration Fund will be managed will be set out in due course.
Since 2015 the Environment Agency has secured fines of over £144 million, including £90 million from a fine imposed on Southern Water in 2021.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/therese-coffey-companies-that-pollute-our-waters-could-face-unlimited-penalties
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
£1.6 billion investment brought forward to speed up vital water infrastructure projects03/04/2023 14:20:00
Projects worth over £1.6 billion of investment will tackle water pollution and increase resilience to drought
Teesside first area to benefit from new scheme to unlock development and drive nature recovery31/03/2023 14:20:00
Developers in the River Tees area will be first to be apply for credits to unlock new housing.
Bird flu (avian influenza): latest situation in England31/03/2023 12:08:00
Find out about the latest bird flu situation in England and guidance for bird keepers and the public.
Greater support for farmers to calculate and reduce their emissions30/03/2023 16:45:00
Announcements form part of the Net Zero Growth Plan and Nature Markets Framework
Green Finance Boost for Nature in UK30/03/2023 14:20:00
New Green Finance Strategy and Nature Markets Framework to develop growth of green finance.
£9.13 million awarded to develop cutting-edge farming technology28/03/2023 11:25:00
Robotic crop harvesting, a new way of cultivating potatoes and an autonomous cow bedding system receive share of funding.
Coastal communities to receive funding for recreational sea fishing27/03/2023 13:05:00
Government announces funding available for projects that will improve recreational sea fishing across the UK.
Genetic Technology Act key tool for UK food security24/03/2023 13:10:00
New legislation unlocks key technologies to improve UK food security, reduce pesticide use, and enhance climate-resilience in our crops.