Thames river rage drama ends with huge fine

Boat-owner that caused Kingston Regatta incident charged more than £4,000. Video evidence shows disgraceful behaviour on the water.

An appalling incident of river rage on the River Thames at Kingston-upon-Thames in July 2024 has ended with £4,334.54 in fines, compensation and costs at Staines magistrates’ court on 28 January 2025.

Navigated boat dangerously

The perpetrator had navigated his boat dangerously and used abusive language at other river users. He was also found guilty of obstructing a boat race and interfering with the safety of persons gathered, failing to comply with a harbour master’s notice, and failing to register his boat for use on the Thames.

Scott Keen, of Morden, Surrey, steered his boat, Barney McGrew, along the Thames into a closed area of the river being used for Kingston Amateur Regatta, an event established in 1852, narrowly avoiding colliding with and swamping rowers.

Foul-mouth tirade

The court heard how Keen was advised by an umpire that the river ahead was closed and he should return to a navigation channel. He ignored the request and continued past the umpire, cutting across the racing line and narrowly missing one of the boats, which had to take last-minute evasive action to avoid a collision. His cruiser than caught the anchor rope of a race stake boat, before he stopped and launched a foul-mouthed tirade against participants, yelling that ‘they did not own the (expletive) water.’

His actions and the way he navigated his vessel endangered the safety of those present at the Regatta, included young scullers in rowing boats. An eyewitness captured the full extent of the drama on a mobile phone.

Environment Agency officers carried out a detailed investigation into the incident and discovered that Barney McGrew was also an unregistered vessel. Keen was invited to a voluntary interview but failed to attend. A summons was subsequently issued for his appearance at Staines magistrates’ court on 28 January 2025. Again, he failed to attend.

Incident ‘was a disgrace’

Maria Herlihy, operations manager at the Environment Agency and harbour master of the Thames, yesterday said:

“This incident was a disgrace. Keen showed no regard for the safety of other river users and could easily have caused a tragedy. Quite frankly, it was no surprise to discover that his boat was unregistered, and we are happy with the court result. “We hope that this serves as a clear warning to all – anti-social and dangerous behaviour on our rivers will not be tolerated, and we will take robust action to deal with those who disregard the rules and regulations for boating on the River Thames.”

The magistrates fined Keen the maximum penalty of £1,000 for interfering with the boat race and navigating his boat without due care and attention. The court explained that it used its discretion to go outside the sentencing guidelines to deal with the matter robustly.

The court heard the incident was shocking in its totality, with clear criminality that endangered the safety of other people, including the young people involved in the regatta.

The court also complimented the Environment Agency’s investigation, and the evidence submitted.

Also charged in court, on the same day, for separate and unrelated incidents was Paul Campbell of West Molesey, who was found guilty in his absence of having not registered his boat, Enigma, for 2024 and failing to comply with directions to move his vessel from its location at West Molesey riverbank. He received a total of £2024.24 in fines, compensation and costs to be paid within 28 days.

Ms Herlihy added:

“As these prosecutions show, we have no hesitation in bringing offenders to court who avoid their obligations and responsibilities to lawful river users. Just one day in court has resulted in more than £6,000 of fines and compensation, which should serve as a major deterrent.”

Last year’s crackdown on unregistered vessels in the Thames resulted in 40 boaters having to pay a combined total of over £55,000 for their offences.

Renewal invitation letters for 2025 registrations on the River Thames were sent in November last year to everyone that registered their boat in 2024, and owners were encouraged to register early to ensure their boats were compliant by 1 January when the new season began.

The Environment Agency’s approach to non-registration on the Thames has changed – boat owners are given ample opportunity to register their boat. However, once a summons has been issued, it won’t stop court proceedings, even if the boat owner subsequently pays their registration fee.

Similar to excise duty for road vehicles, boat registration fees allow the Environment Agency to manage and maintain more than 600 miles of inland waterways across England, keeping them open and safe for thousands of boaters to enjoy.

Boats can be registered by calling 03708 506 506 or going to River Thames: boat registration and application forms - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk).

Owners of powered or non-powered boats, including paddleboards, must register their boats annually with the Environment Agency for use on the non-tidal River Thames.

Boat registration on the Thames starts on 1 January every year. Any boats found on the water after that date, without having registered, may be liable to a fine.

In mid-September 2024, during a river-wide census, Environment Agency officers recorded the locations of 10,890 boats on the river.

Scott Keen, on Barney McGrew, was charged with:

On 13 July 2024, being the master of the vessel Barney McGrew, in the vicinity of Ravens Ait and Kingston Bridge on the River Thames, Keen failed to comply with a harbour master’s notice, contrary to section 84 of the Thames Conservancy Act 1932 – found guilty in absence and fined £50. On 13 July 2024, being the master of the vessel Barney McGrew, in the vicinity of Ravens Ait and Kingston Bridge on the River Thames, Keen navigated his vessel in a manner as would risk obstructing impeding or interfering with such boat race regatta or function or endangering the safety of persons assembling on the river or preventing or interfering with the maintenance of order thereon, contrary to byelaw 52 and 86(a) of the Thames Navigation Licensing & General Byelaws 1993 – found guilty in absence and fined £1,000. On 13 July 2024, being the master of the vessel Barney McGrew, in the vicinity of Ravens Ait and Kingston Bridge on the River Thames, Keen used abusive, threatening and language towards officials and volunteers involved in the regatta and conducted himself in a threatening or offensive manner contrary to 63(a) and 86(a) of the Thames Navigation Licensing & General Byelaws 1993 – found guilty in absence and fined £440. On 13 July 2024, being the master of the vessel Barney McGrew, in the vicinity of Ravens Ait and Kingston Bridge on the River Thames, Keen failed to navigate with care and caution and at such a speed and in such a manner as not to endanger the lives of others of cause injury to person or endanger the safety of or cause damage to other vessels or any moorings or to the banks of the Thames or other property, contrary to section 97 of the Thames Conservancy Act 1932 – found guilty in absence and fined £1,000. On 17 July 2024, at Riverside Walk, near Kingston-upon-Thames, being the owner or master of a vessel named Barney McGrew, Keen failed to register the vessel with the Environment Agency in accordance with article 4(1)(a) of the Environment Agency (Inland Waterways) Order 2010, contrary to article 18(1)(a) of the Environment Agency (Inland Waterways) Order 2010 – found guilty in absence and fined £220.

A total of £2,710 in fines, £275 costs, £265.54 compensation and a £1,084 victim surcharge. A grand total £4,334.53.

Paul David Campbell on Enigma, was found guilty in absence of the following charges

Not registering his vessel Enigma, contrary to article 4(1) and article 18(1) of the Inland Waterway Order 2010.

Failure to adhere to an officer’s directions to move, byelaw 58, Thames Navigation and General Byelaws 1993.

He received £440 in fines – £220 for each charge – £275 costs, £1,593.40 compensation and £176 victim surcharge. Total: £2,024.24

Contact us:

Journalists only - 0800 141 2743 or communications_se@environment-agency.gov.uk

Both cases were heard at Staines magistrates’ court on 28 January 2025.