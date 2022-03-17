Ofwat
|Printable version
Thames Tideway licence amended to protect costs of the project after Covid-19
Ofwat has agreed to adjust the licence of Thames Tideway Tunnel, to ensure that the project can be completed after it was severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and historically low interest rates. This follows two consultations last year on the proposals.
Without these changes there would have been uncertainty about Tideway’s ability to finance the project and complete it within the required timescales. The amendments provide greater certainty for both customers and investors.
These amendments will change how the project is financed. Costs to customers will no longer be affected by changing interest rates and additional costs caused by Covid-19 will be shared between customers and investors. The impact on bills of the project overall is still expected to be within the £20-£25 range first predicted when Tideway was announced in 2015, and these changes mean that bills will fall slightly this year.
Tideway is set up to deliver a single large construction project in a challenging environment in the centre of London. Because of this, Covid-19 has impacted the project far more extensively than any other water company with delays in construction and increases in costs. Ofwat are confident that the steps Tideway took at this the time to safeguard the project were in the best interests of customers and other options could have ended up costing customers a lot more.
Reasons for amending Tideway’s project licence
Modification of the Project Licence of Bazalgette Tunnel Limited
Original article link: https://www.ofwat.gov.uk/pn-11-22-thames-tideway-licence-amended-to-protect-costs-of-the-project-after-covid-19/
Latest News from
Ofwat
Five water companies targeted in next phase of Ofwat wastewater treatment work investigation10/03/2022 15:15:15
Ofwat yesterday announced that it is opening enforcement cases into five water and wastewater companies as part of its ongoing investigation into how companies manage their wastewater treatment works.
Water companies told to spell out how they’ll protect river health03/03/2022 10:15:00
Ofwat yesterday called on water companies to spell out plans for how they will cut the harm they cause to rivers in England.
Ofwat recommends further investigations into green solutions that could help reduce chalk stream abstraction02/03/2022 10:15:00
Ofwat yesterday recommended that ring-fenced funding continues to be used for further investigations into four strategic regional water resource solutions in England – with two of the solutions helping to reduce abstraction from some of the most iconic chalk rivers in England and another finding a new use for a disused quarry mine.
Ofwat to temporarily increase business retail price caps by 0.49% due to Covid-19 bad debts01/03/2022 13:15:00
Ofwat yesterday published its decision to temporarily increase price caps in the business retail market by 0.49%.
Ofwat CEO writes to water company remuneration committee Chairs22/02/2022 13:15:00
Ofwat interim CEO David Black has written to the remuneration committees of water companies to reiterate our expectations on their approach to performance related executive pay for 2021-2022.
Competition Act investigation: Thames Water proposes to change smart metering policy for business retail customers15/02/2022 12:10:00
Thames Water has proposed changes to how it replaces meters and offer free data services to retailers after an Ofwat investigation. This is in addition to other formal commitments under the Competition Act 1998 to address concerns over the company’s approach to rolling out its smart metering programme in the business retail market.
Ofwat calls on water companies to offer a helping hand to those in need07/02/2022 13:15:00
As water companies issue customers’ water bills for next year, showing an average increase of 1.7%, or about £7, Ofwat has called on water companies to make providing support for customers struggling to pay a top priority.
New judges announced for £39m Water Breakthrough Challenge competition to transform and catalyse innovation in water25/01/2022 14:15:00
Water regulator Ofwat and innovation foundation Nesta Challenges are today announcing the expert judging panels for the two streams of the £39 million Water Breakthrough Challenge, which aims to bring forward industry-leading innovation that deliver benefits for water customers, society, and the environment.