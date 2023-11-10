HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Thames Valley Police has some good child protection practices, but further improvements must be made
Thames Valley Police works well with other organisations but must improve the consistency of its service to ensure all children are protected, a new report has found.
Get the report
Thames Valley – National child protection inspection
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) found that Thames Valley Police has some good child protection practices with dedicated officers and staff who are committed to keeping children safe.
The inspectorate said good practice included how the force has built strong professional relationships with its partners and other safeguarding organisations and how specialist officers carry out child-centred investigations.
However, HMICFRS identified several areas which require improvement. These include:
- the governance of child protection is inconsistent and there are no clear reporting structures;
- the force does not consistently listen to and record the voice of the child;
- the force is not effectively investigating cases of child neglect;
- there is an unacceptable number of overdue visits to registered sex offenders;
- investigations to locate missing children are ineffective and not focused on risk; and
- the use of intelligence is not effective.
His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Roy Wilsher recently said:
“During our inspection, we found that Thames Valley Police has a committed and dedicated workforce, often working in difficult and demanding circumstances.
“While we found some areas of effective practice, we also saw inconsistent practices and decision-making. In too many cases we examined, children weren’t being seen, their voices weren’t heard, and they weren’t being appropriately protected by the force.
“Thames Valley Police needs to ensure that its commitment to improving the service leads to better results, and it provides a consistently good service for all children.
“We have made a range of recommendations which, if acted on, will help improve outcomes for children. We will continue to work closely with the force to monitor its progress.”
Get the report
Thames Valley – National child protection inspection
Notes
- For further information, please contact the HMICFRS Press Office on 0300 071 6781 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk (e-mail address).
- Read more about our national programme of child protection inspections.
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/thames-valley-police-has-some-good-child-protection-practices-but-further-improvements-must-be-made/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children and families who need help07/11/2023 15:20:00
Today Ofsted published a report with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children and families who need help.
Thames Valley Police lost opportunities to take stricter action against officer who later committed child sexual offence27/10/2023 15:20:00
Thames Valley Police lost opportunities to take stricter action against a police officer who went on to commit a child sexual offence, but it could not have reasonably anticipated he would commit this crime, a new inspection has found.
South Wales Police’s custody services require further improvement16/10/2023 11:10:00
South Wales Police’s custody services require further improvement, having shown limited progress in some areas since its last inspection, a report has found.
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Sutton04/09/2023 09:15:00
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Sutton.
Police forces still failing to record and publish data on ethnicity29/08/2023 15:20:00
Police forces are still failing to record the ethnicity of victims of crimes in nearly two thirds of cases, and they should publish more data on ethnicity to help build public confidence, a new report has found.
Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service reports published18/08/2023 15:25:00
Today we published Fire and Rescue Service reports for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Cheshire.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service shortcomings a potential risk to public safety18/08/2023 10:15:00
Avon Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) is not effectively gathering and recording up-to-date risk information, and its mobilisation system is unreliable and crashes during 999 calls, the fire inspectorate has said.
More consistency needed across policing to better prevent homicide11/08/2023 13:10:00
Most police forces effectively identify patterns and causes of homicide, and allocate the right resources to prevent it, but there is still too much inconsistency in how policing tackles homicide prevention, a new report has found.