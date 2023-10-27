HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Thames Valley Police lost opportunities to take stricter action against officer who later committed child sexual offence
Thames Valley Police lost opportunities to take stricter action against a police officer who went on to commit a child sexual offence, but it could not have reasonably anticipated he would commit this crime, a new inspection has found.
Get the letter
Inspection into Thames Valley Police commissioned by the police and crime commissioner
In August 2023, Thames Valley Police officer Luke Horner pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a child aged 13-15. He was sentenced earlier this month to six years and four months in prison.
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) was commissioned by the Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley to consider if there had been any lost opportunities in how the force dealt with intelligence and information relating to PC Horner during his service.
HMICFRS concluded that Thames Valley Police could not have reasonably anticipated PC Horner would commit such abhorrent sexual offences against a child.
However, the inspectorate found that the force lost at least five opportunities to take stricter action against him both at the initial vetting stage and during his police service, which could have led to him being refused initial vetting clearance or dismissed.
These included:
- at the initial vetting stage, the force should have made further enquiries into two separate issues; a potential sexual assault allegation and his early departure from the army; and
- during his police service, the force failed to identify that there were questions about his honesty and integrity which arose following several incidents – and when considered together, these incidents clearly indicated that PC Horner was not suited to being a police officer.
His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Roy Wilsher recently said:
“Having robust vetting processes is vital for forces in being able to identify any misconduct, dismiss officers and staff if they are not fit for the job and prevent unsuitable officers joining in the first place.
“While we found that Thames Valley Police could not have reasonably anticipated PC Horner would commit such an abhorrent crime, we found at least five lost opportunities where the force could have taken stricter action against him.
“It is very clear, particularly when considered alongside other incidents which took place during his police service, PC Horner was not suited to being a police officer.
“We have identified several areas of learning which we encourage the force to address. We will revisit the force as part of our rolling programme of inspections in 2024 and will look at their vetting, professional standards and counter-corruption arrangements in more detail.”
Get the letter
Inspection into Thames Valley Police commissioned by the police and crime commissioner
Notes
- For further information, please contact the HMICFRS Press Office on 0300 071 6781 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk (e-mail address).
- The timeline for our inspection was from PC Horner’s initial application to become a police officer to the date of the offence. We did not consider the circumstances of the offence.
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/thames-valley-police-lost-opportunities-to-take-action-against-officer-who-committed-child-sexual-offence/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
South Wales Police’s custody services require further improvement16/10/2023 11:10:00
South Wales Police’s custody services require further improvement, having shown limited progress in some areas since its last inspection, a report has found.
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Sutton04/09/2023 09:15:00
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Sutton.
Police forces still failing to record and publish data on ethnicity29/08/2023 15:20:00
Police forces are still failing to record the ethnicity of victims of crimes in nearly two thirds of cases, and they should publish more data on ethnicity to help build public confidence, a new report has found.
Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service reports published18/08/2023 15:25:00
Today we published Fire and Rescue Service reports for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Cheshire.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service shortcomings a potential risk to public safety18/08/2023 10:15:00
Avon Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) is not effectively gathering and recording up-to-date risk information, and its mobilisation system is unreliable and crashes during 999 calls, the fire inspectorate has said.
More consistency needed across policing to better prevent homicide11/08/2023 13:10:00
Most police forces effectively identify patterns and causes of homicide, and allocate the right resources to prevent it, but there is still too much inconsistency in how policing tackles homicide prevention, a new report has found.
Staffordshire Police has made progress on child protection, but further improvements are needed04/08/2023 15:10:00
Staffordshire Police has improved in some of the ways it protects children, but it still needs to improve the quality of its investigations, a new report has found.
Devon and Cornwall Police has made significant progress on firearms licensing, but improvements are still required31/07/2023 09:25:00
Devon and Cornwall Police has improved its performance in many areas of firearms licensing since the Keyham mass shooting in 2021, though concerns remain over its licences backlog and improper use of temporary permits, the police inspectorate has said.
Terms of reference: Thames Valley Police’s handling of information and intelligence relating to a serving officer arrested for sexual offences24/07/2023 10:15:00
We will examine how effectively Thames Valley Police dealt with any intelligence it received in relation to a serving officer arrested for sexual offences.