HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
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Thames Valley Police makes significant improvements, but there is more work to do
Thames Valley Police has made improvements in how it responds to the public and prevents crime, but more work is needed in safeguarding vulnerable people and crime investigations, the police inspectorate has said.
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PEEL 2025–2027: An inspection of Thames Valley Police
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded Thames Valley Police’s performance across eight areas of policing and found the force was good in two areas, adequate in three areas and requires improvement in three areas.
HMICFRS found the force is effective at addressing the welfare of its workforce, with officers and staff feeling supported by their immediate supervisors and having access to a range of occupational health services.
The inspectorate also found neighbourhood policing teams identified and addressed community problems to prevent crime, tackle antisocial behaviour and reduce vulnerability well. This was despite significant resource and financial demands from high-profile state visits to Windsor Castle, with the force’s processes aiming to reduce the need to abstract neighbourhood officers from their wards.
HMICFRS said the force has invested in its control room and improved how quickly it answers emergency calls. However, it needs to improve its response to non-emergency calls, especially those relating to domestic abuse. The inspectorate found that while the way the force protects vulnerable people has improved since the last inspection, there is still more work to do. For example, it needs to improve its processes for identifying and safeguarding high-risk victims of domestic abuse and improve its referral process to schools for children witnessing domestic abuse.
The inspectorate also found the force needs to improve its ability to progress crime investigations. The force should make sure it properly allocates, plans and supervises investigations, with crime investigations assigned to suitably qualified investigators.
His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Roy Wilsher OBE QFSM yesterday said:
“I am satisfied with some aspects of the performance of Thames Valley Police in keeping people safe and reducing crime. It has made improvements since our last inspection in how it responds to the public and prevents crime.
“Despite significant resource demands from high-profile state visits to Windsor Castle, neighbourhood policing teams prevent crime and tackle antisocial behaviour well, and the force is effective at addressing the welfare of its workforce.
“However, I have concerns about how it is investigating crime and supporting vulnerable people. For example, the force should improve its safeguarding processes and its ability to progress crime investigations to make sure victims get the service they deserve.
“There are still areas in which Thames Valley Police must do better, and we will continue to monitor its progress. We have seen progress and I am optimistic that the force will build on the significant improvements seen in some areas during this inspection.”
Get the report
PEEL 2025–2027: An inspection of Thames Valley Police
Notes
- For further information, please contact the HMICFRS Press Office on 0300 071 6781 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk.
- The PEEL inspection programme is our regular assessment of the effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy of police forces in England and Wales.
- The PEEL programme is reviewed at the end of each cycle to consider changes in the policing landscape and findings from our inspections. More information about thePEEL assessment framework 2025-27 is available on our website.
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/thames-valley-police-makes-significant-improvements-but-more-work-to-do/
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