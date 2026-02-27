Thames Valley Police needs to improve its integrity arrangements

Thames Valley Police should do more to improve its professional standards and counter-corruption arrangements to maintain public confidence, the police inspectorate has said.

Get the report : A report into the effectiveness of integrity arrangements in Thames Valley Police

As part of its integrity inspection programme, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) assessed the effectiveness of Thames Valley Police in three areas: vetting, professional standards and counter-corruption.

The force was graded as ‘adequate’ for vetting police officers and staff, ‘requires improvement’ for upholding the standards of professional behaviour and ‘requires improvement’ for tackling potential corruption.

HMICFRS found that the force:

has invested in its vetting arrangements and makes sure it has enough well-trained staff to carry out its vetting responsibilities;

uses a variety of methods to reinforce organisational learning and the standards of professional behaviour;

has provided additional resources to its professional standards department ; and

has strong working relationships with external agencies that support people who may be at risk of abuse by police personnel.

HMICFRS also said that the force needs to improve in several areas. This includes:

making sure that everyone it employs has the correct vetting clearance and completes all relevant checks before having access to police premises or systems;

how it handles and manages complaints and conduct allegations, such as making sure decisions are made by personnel with sufficient seniority and in accordance with relevant legislation and guidance; and

how it monitors its IT systems so that the counter-corruption unit maintains an accurate record of every individual authorised to use encrypted apps on work devices.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary, Roy Wilsher said:

“A force’s integrity arrangements – vetting, professional standards and counter-corruption teams – are essential to making sure the right people join and remain in the police service. “It was positive to find that Thames Valley Police has invested in its vetting arrangements, with well-documented decisions and robust rationale, and has strengthened its professional standards department. “However, improvements are needed. The force must make sure everyone it employs has the correct vetting clearance before accessing police premises or systems. It also needs to improve how it handles complaints and conduct allegations, including decision-making by individuals with sufficient seniority. “The force should also improve how it monitors IT systems, particularly maintaining accurate records of staff authorised to use encrypted apps on work devices. “We will continue to monitor the force’s progress.”

Notes