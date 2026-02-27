HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Thames Valley Police needs to improve its integrity arrangements
Thames Valley Police should do more to improve its professional standards and counter-corruption arrangements to maintain public confidence, the police inspectorate has said.
Get the report : A report into the effectiveness of integrity arrangements in Thames Valley Police
As part of its integrity inspection programme, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) assessed the effectiveness of Thames Valley Police in three areas: vetting, professional standards and counter-corruption.
The force was graded as ‘adequate’ for vetting police officers and staff, ‘requires improvement’ for upholding the standards of professional behaviour and ‘requires improvement’ for tackling potential corruption.
HMICFRS found that the force:
- has invested in its vetting arrangements and makes sure it has enough well-trained staff to carry out its vetting responsibilities;
- uses a variety of methods to reinforce organisational learning and the standards of professional behaviour;
- has provided additional resources to its professional standards department; and
- has strong working relationships with external agencies that support people who may be at risk of abuse by police personnel.
HMICFRS also said that the force needs to improve in several areas. This includes:
- making sure that everyone it employs has the correct vetting clearance and completes all relevant checks before having access to police premises or systems;
- how it handles and manages complaints and conduct allegations, such as making sure decisions are made by personnel with sufficient seniority and in accordance with relevant legislation and guidance; and
- how it monitors its IT systems so that the counter-corruption unit maintains an accurate record of every individual authorised to use encrypted apps on work devices.
His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary, Roy Wilsher said:
“A force’s integrity arrangements – vetting, professional standards and counter-corruption teams – are essential to making sure the right people join and remain in the police service.
“It was positive to find that Thames Valley Police has invested in its vetting arrangements, with well-documented decisions and robust rationale, and has strengthened its professional standards department.
“However, improvements are needed. The force must make sure everyone it employs has the correct vetting clearance before accessing police premises or systems. It also needs to improve how it handles complaints and conduct allegations, including decision-making by individuals with sufficient seniority.
“The force should also improve how it monitors IT systems, particularly maintaining accurate records of staff authorised to use encrypted apps on work devices.
“We will continue to monitor the force’s progress.”
Get the report : A report into the effectiveness of integrity arrangements in Thames Valley Police
Notes
- For further information, please contact the HMICFRS Press Office on 0300 071 6781 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk.
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/thames-valley-police-needs-to-improve-integrity-arrangements/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Durham Constabulary’s vetting and counter-corruption arrangements are inadequate27/02/2026 09:10:00
Durham Constabulary needs to make improvements across all parts of its integrity arrangements, with vetting and counter-corruption arrangements found to be inadequate, the police inspectorate has said.
What’s new in this fire and rescue service inspection cycle17/02/2026 15:20:00
The first reports from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services’ (HMICFRS) latest fire and rescue service (FRS) inspection programme will be published in March 2026.
Joint child protection inspection of child sexual abuse in the family environment in Leicestershire12/02/2026 15:20:00
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to child sexual abuse in the family environment in Leicestershire.
Super-complaint about the length of police investigations into sexual offences02/02/2026 15:20:00
The super-complaint submitted by the Centre for Women’s Justice has been assessed as eligible for investigation.
Children not always recognised as domestic abuse victims in their own right, inspectorates warn21/01/2026 14:09:00
Children who are affected by domestic abuse are not being consistently recognised as victims despite this being set out in law, according to a new joint report by Ofsted, the CQC, HMICFRS, and HMIP.
Bedfordshire Police, Cambridgeshire Constabulary and Hertfordshire Constabulary must improve how they manage firearm licensing to keep the public safe09/01/2026 13:10:00
Bedfordshire Police, Cambridgeshire Constabulary and Hertfordshire Constabulary don’t effectively and efficiently manage their firearms and explosive licensing arrangements to keep the public safe, the police inspectorate has said.
Lincolnshire Police must improve how it investigates child exploitation22/12/2025 10:15:00
Lincolnshire Police must improve how it investigates child sexual and criminal exploitation, and train more officers, the police inspectorate has said.
Joint child protection inspection of child sexual abuse in the family environment in Brighton and Hove05/12/2025 10:15:00
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to child sexual abuse in the family environment in Brighton and Hove.
West Midlands Police works well with safeguarding partners, but should improve how it responds to children at risk of harm24/11/2025 12:05:00
West Midlands Police is good at working with safeguarding partners, but it needs to make further progress in how it investigates reports of abuse and assesses risk to children, the police inspectorate has said.