Thames Valley Police officer due in court

A Thames Valley Police officer is due in court to face an allegation he abused his position for a sexual purpose.

Police Constable Matthew Lynch, 35, based at Slough, will attend St Albans Magistrates’ Court on 4 August charged with corrupt or other improper exercise of police powers and privileges contrary to section 26 of the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015, and perverting the course of justice.

We began our investigation in November 2021 after we received a mandatory referral from the force. In November 2022, we completed our investigation and sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges.