Thames Valley Police officer faces causing death by careless driving charge

A Thames Valley Police (TVP) officer is due in court accused of causing the death by careless driving of Kimberley Cameron in 2021.

It follows a reinvestigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

PC Philip Duthie, aged 41, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 27 April.

The charge relates to a road traffic collision in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire on 16 April 2021 when PC Duthie was responding to a report of a serious incident and his vehicle struck Miss Cameron, aged 27, who was crossing the road and sadly died at the scene.

We decided to carry out a reinvestigation in 2023 after considering new evidence from the inquest into her death.

After completing our reinvestigation in December 2025, we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which authorised the charge of causing death by careless driving contrary to section 2B of the Road Traffic Act 1988.