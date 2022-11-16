Thames Water and Southern Water to return almost £80m to customers for under performance

Thames Water will have to return more than £50m to its customers and Southern Water almost £30m after missing key performance targets.

This comes as Ofwat confirms the financial penalties and payments for all water companies, with the majority having to return money to customers because of missed targets.

The worst performing companies, Thames Water and Southern Water, will have to return the money to customers because of missed targets on water treatment works compliance, pollution incidents and internal sewer flooding across 2021-22.

The table of final payments can be found below.

David Black, Ofwat Chief Executive, said:

“Too many water companies are failing to deliver for their customers. The poorest performers, Thames Water and Southern Water, are consistently falling beneath our expectations and those of their customers. They need to take immediate action to improve their performance and rebuild trust with the people they serve. We will continue to hold companies to account for their performance and we will make sure that they raise their game.”

Final decision on payments (£m) Affinity Water -0.8 Anglian Water -8.5 Bristol Water 0.6 Dŵr Cymru -8.0 Hafren Dyfrdwy -0.4 Northumbrian Water -3.6 Portsmouth Water 0.4 SES Water -0.3 Severn Trent Water 101.8 South East Water -2.9 South Staffs Water 3.0 South West Water -13.3 Southern Water -28.3 Thames Water -51.0 United Utilities 24.2 Wessex Water -2.6 Yorkshire Water -15.2 TOTAL -4.9

This follows on from the announcement of draft decisions in October, the consultation for which closed on 21 October 2022.

