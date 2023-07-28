Thank you for your support during our busiest time

YPO
Blog posted by: Simon Hill, Managing Director, 26 July 2023.
On behalf of the entire YPO team, we wanted to say a big thank you to all our customers for sticking with us during our busiest peak period.
Thanks to the dedication and hard work of the team here at YPO we’ve been able to deliver our most successful peak period, on so many fronts.
Our warehouse and logistics teams have worked around the clock to pick and deliver your orders within 4-5 days of placing your order even with an increase of over 13,000 parcels compared to last year.
Working with our suppliers, we’ve been able to have strong stock availability and with our new digital way of thinking, we’ve made sure that our technical platforms have met the demands of our busiest time of the year. We have updated our website with new features in your ‘my account’ area, making it easier for you to see your orders. We’ll continue to make your customer journey better on the website, that’s our promise.
We’ve made sure we’ve been able to deliver to you during this time. Supporting schools with their teaching and learning is at the heart of what we do and we’re proud to continue to be here for you.
Thank you again for your continued loyalty and support.
Simon.
