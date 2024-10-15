The 2024 Industrial Strategy Green Paper – what’s in it for tech?

On 14 October 2024, the Government published its Industrial Strategy Green Paper to coincide with the International Investment Summit. Below, techUK sets out what the Industrial Strategy looks like and where the Government proposes action relevant to the tech sector.

What is the Industrial Strategy?

The current Government promised an industrial strategy as part of its 2024 General Election manifesto, building proposals explored in Labour’s Industrial Strategy (2023), published while in Opposition, setting out their initial thinking on how a government industrial strategy would work. The Industrial Strategy published yesterday is the first step in implementing that pledge.

This strategy itself is a Green Paper, which unlike a white paper and is where a Government sets out its broad policy proposals to gather feedback before committing to action. Therefore, while nothing in the Industrial Strategy is set in stone, it does show how the Government is currently intending to act.

The Department of Business and Trade will consult on the Industrial Strategy until 24 November 2024.

How is the Industrial Strategy organised?

The Industrial Strategy is framed as a ten-year forward plan for the UK economy. The strategy focuses primarily on growth, but also ties in cross-economy enablers of growth promoting net-zero, regional growth, and economic security and resilience, helping fulfil Labour’s other missions (especially on the NHS).

The Strategy outlines a series of ‘growth-driving sectors’, key verticals of economic activity which the Government propose to focus on as they offer the highest potential for UK economic growth. These will each get their own sector plan and are:

Advanced Manufacturing

Clean Energy Industries

Creative Industries

Defence

Digital and Technologies

Financial Services

Life Sciences

Professional and Business Services

These are then set alongside key horizontals, including barriers to growth and enablers of growth, which the strategy aims to overcome in order to foster growth in the ‘growth-driving sectors’. These are:

People and skills

Innovation

Energy and infrastructure

Regulatory environment

Crowding in investment

International partnerships and trade

Supporting growth across the UK

Creating partnerships and institutions for success.

Tech is in a strong position by featuring both in the growth-enabling sectors and in enabling the growth of the wider UK economy. techUK has long promoted this dual role of technology, particularly in our UK Tech Plan and our Seven Tech Priorities, with tech offering a boost to the wider British economy of £200bn a year by the end of the 2020s with the right support.

The Industrial Strategy also includes further details about the Government’s planned next steps, including developing a Business Partnership Framework to underpin the design and implementation of the Industrial Strategy, finalising the Industrial Strategy Council and working closely with regional, local, and devolved government partners to build out local plans for growth aligned to the national Industrial Strategy framework.

Click here for the full press release