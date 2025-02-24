The 2025 Excellence Awards are now open

Today marks the launch of our annual Excellence Awards, designed to highlight excellence in the homelessness and supported housing sectors.

The Excellence Awards 2025 are open exclusively to Homeless Link members, highlighting the innovative and impactful work of frontline homelessness services of all shapes and sizes across the country.

Winning offers a chance to raise your organisation’s profile, as well as recognising and celebrating your team's successes. The winners will be announced at Homeless Link's 2025 Summer Conference, a two-day residential event for the sector.

Our 2024 Excellence Awards had an outstanding 149 entries and a highly competitive shortlist of 30 organisations Last year's winners showcased exceptional work and dedication to supporting people experiencing homelessness: Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council, Greater Manchester Better Outcomes Partnerships, Hope into Action, Nadiya and StreetVet.

StreetVet, winner of the 2024 Excellent Support Excellence Award, said:

Don't delay, go ahead and enter and showcase the amazing work that your organisation and team members does. The benefits of winning have been significant to StreetVet and have also really helped us to be recognised for the work we do.

Our brilliant panel of sector experts have the tough task of selecting the winners: Duncan Shrubsole, CEO, St Martin-in-the-Fields; Michelle Binfield, Director of Programmes and Implementation, CHI; Minnie Rahmen, CEO, Praxis; Mary Foulkes OBE FCIPD, Director of Equity, Inclusion and Culture, Shelter; Rick Henderson, Chief Executive, Homeless Link.

Applications are open now

The deadline to submit your application is the 17th April

Find out more and apply