Homeless Link
|Printable version
The 2025 Excellence Awards are now open
Today marks the launch of our annual Excellence Awards, designed to highlight excellence in the homelessness and supported housing sectors.
The Excellence Awards 2025 are open exclusively to Homeless Link members, highlighting the innovative and impactful work of frontline homelessness services of all shapes and sizes across the country.
Winning offers a chance to raise your organisation’s profile, as well as recognising and celebrating your team's successes. The winners will be announced at Homeless Link's 2025 Summer Conference, a two-day residential event for the sector.
Our 2024 Excellence Awards had an outstanding 149 entries and a highly competitive shortlist of 30 organisations Last year's winners showcased exceptional work and dedication to supporting people experiencing homelessness: Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council, Greater Manchester Better Outcomes Partnerships, Hope into Action, Nadiya and StreetVet.
StreetVet, winner of the 2024 Excellent Support Excellence Award, said:
Don't delay, go ahead and enter and showcase the amazing work that your organisation and team members does. The benefits of winning have been significant to StreetVet and have also really helped us to be recognised for the work we do.
Our brilliant panel of sector experts have the tough task of selecting the winners: Duncan Shrubsole, CEO, St Martin-in-the-Fields; Michelle Binfield, Director of Programmes and Implementation, CHI; Minnie Rahmen, CEO, Praxis; Mary Foulkes OBE FCIPD, Director of Equity, Inclusion and Culture, Shelter; Rick Henderson, Chief Executive, Homeless Link.
Applications are open now
The deadline to submit your application is the 17th April
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/the-2025-excellence-awards-are-now-open/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Breaking the cycle: our submission to the Comprehensive Spending Review 202518/02/2025 11:10:00
Every few years, the Government lays out its fiscal plans through a Comprehensive Spending Review (CSR).
LGBTQ+ History Month: understanding the intersection of queer identity and homelessness04/02/2025 11:10:00
As we celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month, it is important to not only honour the progress made in the fight for equality, but also highlight the ongoing challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community.
London rough sleeping numbers still shocking03/02/2025 09:20:00
Homeless Link responds to the CHAIN Q3 2024/25 statistics
New member: Foundation Homes & Support CIC24/01/2025 09:20:00
We're delighted to welcome Foundation Homes & Support CIC as a new member of Homeless Link!
A Welcome Change: Extending the Move-On Period for Refugees22/01/2025 11:10:00
This joint blog from Homeless Link and NACCOM provides an analysis of the latest legislation changes and makes recommendations for next steps.
Homeless Link welcomes new Chair and Trustees to its board15/01/2025 13:10:00
Homeless Link is delighted to announce Jamie Burton KC as our new Chair of Trustees.
National Insurance latest07/01/2025 12:05:00
In November more than 120 CEOs of Homelessness Organisations wrote to the Chancellor of the Exchequer asking for an exemption from the National Insurance increases that were announced in the budget. Just before Christmas we received this reply from the Homelessness Minister Rushanara Ali MP.
Annual review of the sector reveals immense pressures31/12/2024 13:10:00
Last month we published our latest Annual Review of support for single homelessness services. This longitudinal research has been running since 2008, tracking the sector’s shape, size and challenges, and the circumstances of people accessing homelessness support.