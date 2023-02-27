Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
The 3rd ROK-UK Cyber Dialogue Held in Seoul
The 3rd Republic of Korea (ROK)-United Kingdom (UK) Cyber Dialogue was held in Seoul on Friday, February 10th.
The 3rd Republic of Korea (ROK)-United Kingdom (UK) Cyber Dialogue was held in Seoul on Friday, February 10th. The meeting was co-chaired by Cho Hyun-woo, Ambassador for International Security Affairs in the ROK Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and Will Middleton, Cyber Director in the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).
The dialogue involved around 40 officials from cybersecurity-related departments and agencies in the two countries. Officials from the ROK’s MOFA, Office of National Security, Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT), Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT), Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA), and Korea Information Society Development Institute (KISDI), and from the UK’s FCDO, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), and Department for Business and Trade attended.
Commemorating the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the ROK and UK this year, both chairs agreed to strengthen cooperation on cybersecurity as a linchpin of the bilateral relationship, and discussed implementation of the cybersecurity elements of the Bilateral Framework for Closer Cooperation which was adopted by President Yoon and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson last year.
The agenda included exchanges of views on the deterrence strategy against cyber threats, cooperation in international fora such as the G20 and the UN (including the ITU and WSIS), private sector collaboration on cybersecurity, and collaboration on connected places, the Internet of Things and cyber skills.
Both sides agreed that North Korea’s persistent illicit cyber activities, including the theft of cryptocurrency and of data and technology in support of its development of nuclear weapons and missiles, are serious threats to national security and international peace and security, and agreed to explore further cooperation to combat this. They also discussed other state threats, and opportunities to deepen cooperation in countering malign cyber activity that undermines the rules-based international system.
Prior to the dialogue, Cho Hyun-woo, Ambassador for International Security Affairs in the ROK Ministry of Foreign Affairs, met Gemma Ungoed-Thomas, Director for State Threats and Cyber in the National Security Secretariat in the UK Cabinet Office, on Wednesday, February 8th.
They underscored the importance of cyber deterrence and of responding to malicious cyber activities threatening national security, and committed to cooperating closely going forward.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/the-3rd-rok-uk-cyber-dialogue-held-in-seoul
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
PH Officials Visit UK for Learning Sessions on Offshore Wind23/02/2023 16:20:00
The UK's DBT, British Embassy Manila, and DSENZ hosted a Philippine delegation for an offshore wind learning visit in the UK from 13 to 17 February 2023.
New UK plan launched to protect women and girls in conflict23/02/2023 15:05:00
UK launches new National Action Plan to reduce impact on women of conflict
UK announces new food security support for Yemen23/02/2023 13:20:00
The UK announces new UK food security support for Yemen as Russian invasion of Ukraine drives food and fuel price increases.
Putin has badly miscalculated in Ukraine: UK statement to the OSCE22/02/2023 16:10:00
UK military adviser, Ian Stubbs, says that 1 year on from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Putin is losing strategically and at enormous cost to the Russian military.
Russian Security Council initiative an attempt to distract from ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine: UK Statement in the Security Council22/02/2023 15:10:00
Statement delivered by Thomas Phipps at the United Nations Security Council meeting on the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage
Russia’s actions have left over 21.8 million people in humanitarian need: UK statement to the OSCE16/02/2023 16:10:00
Deputy Ambassador Brown commends UNHCR's work during this unprecedented year of humanitarian need, including in response to Russia's war against Ukraine.
Political prisoners in Belarus: UK statement to the OSCE, February 202316/02/2023 15:10:00
Deputy Ambassador Brown again calls on the Belarusian regime to immediately and unconditionally release all political prisoners and to respect OSCE commitments.
The UK will support a better future for Ukraine: UK statement to the OSCE16/02/2023 14:10:00
Deputy Ambassador Brown says that the UK, together with partners, will accelerate efforts to ensure Ukraine wins the war and secures a just and lasting peace.