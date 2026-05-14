Think Tanks
|Printable version
The Adam Smith Institute Responds to The King’s Speech
Joanna Marchong, head of communications and external affairs of the Adam Smith Institute responds to The King’s Speech
“The King’s speech reveals the contradiction between the government's pro-market language and its interventionist policies.
“With over 35 bills, it is clear that this government believes Britain's problems stem from too little legislation rather than too much. And it is a fundamentally wrong diagnosis. By nationalising steel, centralising energy planning, and mandating digital IDs, the state is expanding its footprint far faster than the economy it claims to rescue.
“The government should take its best instinct in this speech, the Fingleton model, which prioritises outcomes over ideology. This should be applied as the governing principle across every bill in this programme, rather than treating deregulation as a carve-out for nuclear while expanding intervention everywhere else.”
Notes to editors:
For further comment, or to arrange an interview, please contact joanna@adamsmith.org| +44 7985540467
The Adam Smith Institute is one of the world’s leading think tanks. It is ranked first in the world among independent think tanks and as the best domestic and international economic policy think tank in the UK by the University of Pennsylvania. Independent, non-profit and non-partisan, the Institute is at the forefront of making the case for free markets and a free society, through education, research, publishing, and media outreach.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IFS - Assessing the government’s reform to the National Insurance treatment of salary sacrifice pension contributions14/05/2026 11:15:00
Who would be most affected by the government’s planned reform to the NICs treatment of salary sacrifice pensions and would it improve the tax system?
The King's Fund responds to the King's Speech and the introduction of the NHS Modernisation Bill13/05/2026 16:05:00
Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive of The King's Fund responds to the King's Speech and the government's announced intention to pass the NHS Modernisation Bill in this parliamentary session
IFG - Government’s jury trial reforms risk worsening criminal justice system performance07/05/2026 11:05:00
The government is right to address the dire situation facing criminal courts but there is considerable uncertainty attached to the proposed reforms.
IPPR - Iran war could cost Treasury up to £8bn a year, finds IPPR07/05/2026 09:15:00
Prolonged conflict in the Middle East could cost the Treasury up to £8 billion a year through higher debt interest payments and lost tax revenue
The King's Fund - Innovation, economic growth, medtech and the NHS: from strategy to delivery06/05/2026 15:20:00
In 2025, multiple national strategies linked the NHS, the life sciences sector and economic growth more explicitly than before. A core aspect to the strategies is the use of novel innovation to transform the NHS.
IPPR - Poor communication and misinformation fuelling tensions over asylum hotels, says IPPR06/05/2026 14:20:00
Poor planning and weak communication around asylum hotels are fuelling tensions in communities across England, according to new research from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR).
IEA - Britain raises more tax from wealth than any other OECD country05/05/2026 11:05:00
Britain already levies more as a share of GDP in wealth and wealth-related taxes than any other OECD country, making the case for a new wealth tax weaker here than anywhere else in the developed world, according to a new paper from the Institute of Economic Affairs.
Renters’ Rights Act brings welcome protections, but affordability challenge remains, says IPPR05/05/2026 10:05:00
Dr Maya Singer Hobbs, senior research fellow at IPPR, responded to the introduction of the Renters’ Rights Act
Work Foundation - UK sickness absence levels stabilise but workers still forced to work while ill05/05/2026 09:05:00
The Work Foundation at Lancaster University responded to the Sickness absence in the UK labour market figures for 2025 released by the Office for National Statistics. Asli Atay, Senior Policy Advisor, the Work Foundation at Lancaster University commented: