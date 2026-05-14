Joanna Marchong, head of communications and external affairs of the Adam Smith Institute responds to The King’s Speech

“The King’s speech reveals the contradiction between the government's pro-market language and its interventionist policies.

“With over 35 bills, it is clear that this government believes Britain's problems stem from too little legislation rather than too much. And it is a fundamentally wrong diagnosis. By nationalising steel, centralising energy planning, and mandating digital IDs, the state is expanding its footprint far faster than the economy it claims to rescue.

“The government should take its best instinct in this speech, the Fingleton model, which prioritises outcomes over ideology. This should be applied as the governing principle across every bill in this programme, rather than treating deregulation as a carve-out for nuclear while expanding intervention everywhere else.”

Notes to editors:

For further comment, or to arrange an interview, please contact joanna@adamsmith.org| +44 7985540467

The Adam Smith Institute is one of the world’s leading think tanks. It is ranked first in the world among independent think tanks and as the best domestic and international economic policy think tank in the UK by the University of Pennsylvania. Independent, non-profit and non-partisan, the Institute is at the forefront of making the case for free markets and a free society, through education, research, publishing, and media outreach.

The King's Speech 2026