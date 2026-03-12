The adoption of this resolution sends a clear message from the Council condemning Iran’s reckless attacks against the Gulf States and Jordan: UK Explanation of Vote at the UN Security Council

Explanation of Vote by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East (11 March 2026).

Colleagues, in adopting this resolution, the Council sends a clear message of condemnation of Iran’s reckless attacks against the Gulf States and Jordan.

It is right that this Council wholeheartedly condemns Iran’s attacks, which pose a serious threat to our partners in the Gulf and to Jordan, and risk further regional and global conflagration.

It is also right that the Council reiterates its support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and political independence of the Gulf States and Jordan.

We welcome Bahrain’s leadership on this important resolution, even as they continue to face attacks against civilian infrastructure, resulting in injuries and the loss of life.

The United Kingdom is steadfast in our support for the security of the Gulf States and Jordan.

We have been participating in coordinated regional defensive operations.

We will continue to support them and have strengthened our capabilities in the region to increase our defensive support to our partners in the Gulf and beyond.

But we want to see an end to these attacks. That is why we co-sponsored and voted for this resolution.

This resolution imposes important obligations on Iran to immediately cease all attacks against Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, and provocation or threats against neighbouring States, including through its proxies.

Iran must comply with its obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law.

The exercise of navigational rights and freedoms by merchant and commercial vessels, in accordance with international law, must also be respected.

Iran’s unacceptable attacks against ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz threaten maritime security and the safety of seafarers.

The UK’s position on Iran is clear: Iran must cease these attacks and must not threaten the region or wider international security.

Our collective priority must be to secure long-term stability in the region and the protection of civilian life.

That is what the UK government has been focusing on, and we will continue to do so with our partners, including in this Council.