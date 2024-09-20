The AI Commission for Health and Social Care endorses the algorithmic transparency recording standard (ATRS)

ATRS is a standardised way of recording and sharing information about how the public sector uses algorithmic tools.

The algorithmic transparency recording standard (ATRS)

Algorithmic and AI tools are increasingly being used to support delivery in health and social care. The ATRS is a way to share information to the public about what is being used, where and how.

The ATRS is a standardised way of recording and sharing information about the algorithmic tool you use in an accessible and free format. The Centre for Digital Public Services (CDPS) has recommended that the Welsh public sector adopts ATRS.

The ATRS was developed by:

the Central Digital and Data Office (CDDO)

the Responsible Technology Adoption Unit (RTA)

civil society groups

external experts

ATRS has been created for use by public sector organisations with algorithmic tools that have either:

a significant influence on a decision-making process with direct or indirect public effect

tools that directly interact with the public

By using ATRS, organisations will be sharing records as a live register, with information such as:

how an algorithmic tool works

how it’s incorporated into the decision-making process

what problem an organisation is aiming to solve by using the tool

the justification or rationale for using it

who owns and has responsibility for the tool

Further information can be found on the CDPS website.

Endorsement

The AI Commission has endorsed the adoption of the ATRS as guidance for health and social care organisations in Wales. ATRS will help improve the transparency of AI use across the sector for patients and staff. It will also support the safe and ethical adoption of AI technology to improve patient care.

For guidance on how to comply with the ATRS, please refer to the UK Government’s ATRS hub.