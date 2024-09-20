Welsh Government
|Printable version
The AI Commission for Health and Social Care endorses the algorithmic transparency recording standard (ATRS)
ATRS is a standardised way of recording and sharing information about how the public sector uses algorithmic tools.
The algorithmic transparency recording standard (ATRS)
Algorithmic and AI tools are increasingly being used to support delivery in health and social care. The ATRS is a way to share information to the public about what is being used, where and how.
The ATRS is a standardised way of recording and sharing information about the algorithmic tool you use in an accessible and free format. The Centre for Digital Public Services (CDPS) has recommended that the Welsh public sector adopts ATRS.
The ATRS was developed by:
- the Central Digital and Data Office (CDDO)
- the Responsible Technology Adoption Unit (RTA)
- civil society groups
- external experts
ATRS has been created for use by public sector organisations with algorithmic tools that have either:
- a significant influence on a decision-making process with direct or indirect public effect
- tools that directly interact with the public
By using ATRS, organisations will be sharing records as a live register, with information such as:
- how an algorithmic tool works
- how it’s incorporated into the decision-making process
- what problem an organisation is aiming to solve by using the tool
- the justification or rationale for using it
- who owns and has responsibility for the tool
Further information can be found on the CDPS website.
Endorsement
The AI Commission has endorsed the adoption of the ATRS as guidance for health and social care organisations in Wales. ATRS will help improve the transparency of AI use across the sector for patients and staff. It will also support the safe and ethical adoption of AI technology to improve patient care.
For guidance on how to comply with the ATRS, please refer to the UK Government’s ATRS hub.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/ai-commission-health-and-social-care-endorses-algorithmic-transparency-recording-standard-atrs
Latest News from
Welsh Government
School leaders from Pakistan learn about Welsh education policy20/09/2024 16:15:00
School leaders from Pakistan have visited two schools in Wales to learn about Community Focused Schools, family engagement and school governance.
Over £1.2 million investment in local museums and libraries20/09/2024 14:05:00
A project celebrating the rich heritage of cricket in Wales is one of six cultural schemes to receive funding from the Welsh Government.
Reforms to local tax system in Wales become law20/09/2024 10:20:00
Measures to reform the local tax system in Wales, including non-domestic rates and council tax, have become law following the official sealing of the Local Government Finance (Wales) Act.
Welsh Revenue Authority raises almost £300 million in tax revenue19/09/2024 16:25:00
The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) has today (19 September) published its Annual Report and Accounts 2023 to 2024, reporting almost £300 million raised in tax revenue for Wales.
Cabinet Secretary response to latest NHS Wales performance data: July and August 202419/09/2024 14:05:00
Cabinet Secretary has responded to the latest NHS Wales performance data: July and August 2024.
Welsh NHS Confederation responds to Welsh Government priorities18/09/2024 14:25:00
Director Darren Hughes responds to the First Minister's announcement on the Welsh Government's priorities.
"We have listened, we have learned and we will deliver” - FM announces Welsh Government priorities18/09/2024 09:05:00
The First Minister Eluned Morgan has set out her priorities for the Welsh Government.
Wales deliver a medal winning performance at the ‘skills Olympics’17/09/2024 14:05:00
Wales can take pride in the six dedicated young people who represented their country as part of Team UK at the 47th WorldSkills Competition in Lyon last week and brought home a silver medal and a Best in Nation accolade.
Take stock now to build winter resilience17/09/2024 11:05:00
Now is the time to take stock of the amount of silage required on farm for the winter period.