Somewhere right now, in a meeting room you weren’t invited to, someone is making a decision about what your future looks like. They’re choosing which skills will matter in five years, which jobs will be automated, which communities will get access to new tools and which ones won’t. They’re not doing this maliciously. They’re doing it without you, which is a different kind of problem.

The story we keep hearing is that the AI future is already decided. That it’s a wave, a force, something arriving whether we’re ready or not. That framing is everywhere: in headlines, in policy papers, in keynote speeches. And it’s wrong.

What this article covers: This article challenges the idea that the AI future is inevitable and pre-determined. It argues that the people most affected by AI-driven change, particularly those from marginalised and underserved communities, must be active participants in shaping it. It explains what the Silicocene is, why participation matters more than prediction, and how Breakthrough equips people to co-author what comes next.

The myth of inevitability

Why treating AI as inevitable strips agency from the communities it affects most

There’s a phrase that keeps turning up in conversations about AI and the future of work: “AI will just happen.” It sounds neutral. It sounds realistic. But it carries a specific politics.

When we describe the future as something that happens to people rather than something people shape, we quietly remove accountability. If the outcome is inevitable, no one needs to ask who benefits and who loses. If change is a force of nature, no one is responsible for the communities it displaces.

This framing serves a very particular set of interests. It protects the companies building AI systems from scrutiny about who those systems are designed for. It lets policymakers defer hard questions about access and equity. And it tells millions of people, particularly those in underserved communities already navigating structural barriers to employment, education, and opportunity, that their role in the future is to adapt, not to decide.

The truth is that every technological era has been shaped by human choices: who funds what, who regulates what, who has a seat at the table when the rules are written. The Silicocene, coined by Breakthrough CEO Sobanan Narethiran, is the emerging age defined by silicon-based computing, AI, and digital infrastructure, is no different. It is not arriving fully formed. It is being constructed. And right now, it is being constructed by a remarkably narrow group of people.

That narrowness shows up in the technology itself. AI systems trained on data that reflects historical inequalities reproduce those inequalities at speed. Language models built without diverse input carry blind spots that become someone else’s problem. The pattern is consistent: when the people most affected by a technology are absent from its design, the technology encodes the assumptions of those who were present.

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