The Alan Turing Institute launches the Centre for Emerging Technology and Security (CETaS)

The CETaS will inform UK security policy through evidence-based, interdisciplinary research on emerging technology issues.

Dr Paul Killworth OBE, the Government's Deputy Chief Scientific Advisor for National Security described the CETaS as:

"an innovative approach that will help to maintain the UK as a leading voice in international security"

Alongside the launch, the CETaS has released expert analysis on the weaponisation of disinformation in the Russia/Ukraine conflict which can be accessed here. The document consolidates the growing concerns over the weaponisation of disinformation by security experts as the information domain is becoming a key battleground in Russia's war in Ukraine.

CETaS, in partnership with the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) has also released a paper called 'The Future of Open Source Intelligence for UK National Security'. The paper explores the use of publicaly available information and open source intelligence for national security purposes, and provides recommendations for future policy development.