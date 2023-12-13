The APCC welcomes the government response to the fire reform white paper and consultation

In 2022, the Association of Police & Crime Commissioners (APCC) submitted its views to government on how best to reform our fire and rescue services in England. Within our response we called for the establishment of a College of Fire to support consistency and sector modernisation; and, in support for HMICFRS’s State of Fire report, the need to review the national pay negotiation mechanism. The APCC response also highlighted the benefits of directly elected governance models (e.g. Police, Fire and Crime Commissioners model) which the White Paper consultation identified as key to ‘effective political oversight’ to maintain and enhance public accountability.

The APCC now looks forward to working with government and sector colleagues to help further shape and deliver these important reforms.

APCC Emergency Service Collaboration lead PFCC Stephen Mold commented:

“We look forward to working with government and partners such as the Local Government Association, National Fire Chiefs’ Council and HMICFRS and sharing our valuable experience of driving change locally and nationally to help the fire and rescue sector to deliver excellent services to local communities. Firefighters and staff play an important role in making our communities safe through their prevention and protection activities, and by helping to provide essential professional support to them through a national College of Fire, we hope they can deliver their roles consistently and effectively.”

Deputy Emergency Service Collaboration lead PCC Joy Allen added:

“Elected Police, Fire and Crime Commissioners have an important role to play in helping to deliver the reforms outlined by the Minister for Crime, Policing and Fire. Our unique responsibilities that require us to deliver effective oversight and scrutiny on behalf of the public whilst respecting operational independence are crucial to help informing change. We also look forward to working with the Minister and sector colleagues to help realise change, raise standards and improving integrity and culture in fire and rescue services.”

NOTES FOR EDITORS