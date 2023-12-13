Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
The APCC welcomes the government response to the fire reform white paper and consultation
In 2022, the Association of Police & Crime Commissioners (APCC) submitted its views to government on how best to reform our fire and rescue services in England. Within our response we called for the establishment of a College of Fire to support consistency and sector modernisation; and, in support for HMICFRS’s State of Fire report, the need to review the national pay negotiation mechanism. The APCC response also highlighted the benefits of directly elected governance models (e.g. Police, Fire and Crime Commissioners model) which the White Paper consultation identified as key to ‘effective political oversight’ to maintain and enhance public accountability.
The APCC now looks forward to working with government and sector colleagues to help further shape and deliver these important reforms.
APCC Emergency Service Collaboration lead PFCC Stephen Mold commented:
“We look forward to working with government and partners such as the Local Government Association, National Fire Chiefs’ Council and HMICFRS and sharing our valuable experience of driving change locally and nationally to help the fire and rescue sector to deliver excellent services to local communities. Firefighters and staff play an important role in making our communities safe through their prevention and protection activities, and by helping to provide essential professional support to them through a national College of Fire, we hope they can deliver their roles consistently and effectively.”
Deputy Emergency Service Collaboration lead PCC Joy Allen added:
“Elected Police, Fire and Crime Commissioners have an important role to play in helping to deliver the reforms outlined by the Minister for Crime, Policing and Fire. Our unique responsibilities that require us to deliver effective oversight and scrutiny on behalf of the public whilst respecting operational independence are crucial to help informing change. We also look forward to working with the Minister and sector colleagues to help realise change, raise standards and improving integrity and culture in fire and rescue services.”
NOTES FOR EDITORS
Crime, Policing and Fire Minister’s Written Ministerial Statement https://questions-statements.parliament.uk/written-statements/detail/2023-12-12/hcws115
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/the-apcc-welcomes-the-government-response-to-the-fire-reform-white-paper-and-consultation-12th-december-2023/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC Leads Comment on The Home Office Led Drive to Reduce Homicides Associated With The Night-Time Economy12/12/2023 10:20:00
Following research commissioned by the Home Office, which demonstrated that the largest cluster of homicide victims between April 2019 and March 2022 was males aged over 25 killed in a public space, the Home Office has decided to launch an initiative aimed at reducing homicides in this cluster.
APCC supports national Christmas drink and drug driving campaign04/12/2023 11:05:00
APCC Roads Policing and Transport Lead Lisa Townsend and Deputy Lead Joy Allen are supporting the national policing operation targeting drink and drug drivers this Christmas.
APCC Leads Respond to Government’s Announced Ban on Twenty Dangerous Drugs01/12/2023 13:20:00
Following advice from the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD), 15 new dangerous synthetic opioids will become Class A drugs under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.
APCC leads respond to government's announced ban on twenty dangerous drugs30/11/2023 09:15:00
Following advice from the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD), 15 new dangerous synthetic opioids will become Class A drugs under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971. The government has announced a further five dangerous substances will be controlled as part of the ban which can cause complications such as seizures and liver failure.
APCC Leads respond to the Government’s response to the Home Affairs Select Committee report on Drug Policy24/11/2023 10:20:00
APCC Addictions & Substance Misuse Leads, Durham PCC Joy Allen and Dorset PCC David Sidwick, respond to the Government’s response to the Home Affairs Select Committee report on Drug Policy
APCC leads respond to the government's response to the home affairs select committee report on drug policy22/11/2023 13:25:00
APCC Addictions & Substance Misuse Leads, Durham PCC Joy Allen and Dorset PCC David Sidwick, respond to the Government’s response to the Home Affairs Select Committee report on Drug Policy.
APCC Chair, Donna Jones, Comments on The Policing Productivity Review Published21/11/2023 10:20:00
APCC Chair, Donna Jones, yesterday commented on the policing productivity review published.
APCC Chair Opens The APCC & NPCC Partnership Summit 202316/11/2023 13:20:00
Reforming policing to deliver safer communities.