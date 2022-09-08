The APM Volunteer Achievement Awards: A winner's perspective

The 2022 APM Volunteer Achievement Awards are coming up and nominations are now open. These awards recognise the dedication and the invaluable contribution of the organisation’s volunteers. This is your opportunity to put someone forward.

Here, the winner of the 2021 Volunteer of the Year award, Kevin Barton ChPP, FAPM, shares his thoughts on why nominations for the awards are so important.

What did being nominated for the APM Volunteer Achievement Awards mean to you?

“Being nominated for an award was a defining moment for me. I have never sought recognition for my contribution as I enjoy volunteering and contributing to the profession, but to be recognised by peers is quite humbling. To actually win the award was an honour, given the input from the volunteering community.”

Why is it important for volunteers to be recognised?

“APM is a members’ organisation and thrives on the input from its volunteers. Volunteers support careers and help shape the profession and therefore recognition is vital to maintain growth. Many volunteers, like myself, don’t seek recognition and contribute to give something back and be part of something bigger, but whatever the drive, it’s vital to acknowledge those who give up their time to make the profession what it is.”

What’s your message to people thinking of nominating?

“Just do it. Recognising your peers for their contribution to developing the profession and individuals should be rewarded. Don’t rely on others to make the submission. If you think someone is worthy of recognition, nominate today!”

APM members can put forward nominations for six categories:

APM Volunteer of the Year

APM Volunteer Event of the Year

APM Branch of the Year

APM Specific Interest Group (SIG) of the Year

APM Education Volunteer of the Year

APM Special Achievement Award

All nominations must be submitted by 12pm BST on Monday, 3 October 2022. Winners will be announced Thursday, 3 November 2022 at the APM Volunteers’ Forum.

Contact APM’s Volunteering Manager Sarah Slater, for further information about volunteering or nomination submissions.