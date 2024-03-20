The Apprentice’s Tim Campbell MBE highlights the role of education and skills for employers at NCFE event

We recently celebrated our 175th anniversary with a flagship event at The Glasshouse International Centre for Music, and to help us mark the occasion, we invited our colleagues, partners, and several brilliant guest speakers who took the day by storm. One of our speakers was Tim Campbell MBE – entrepreneur and star of the BBC’s popular TV show, The Apprentice.

Tim, a passionate and vocal advocate for technical education, spoke to those in attendance about the empowering potential of education and the importance of providing all learners with choice and opportunity – in his words, “Nobody should ever be left behind in education”.

His views resonated strongly on the day, particularly with the event taking place during National Apprentice Week. Tim also outlined the key reasons why we should be focusing on what employers need to grow, supporting training and the maintaining of staff, and education’s role in social mobility.

Click here for the full press release