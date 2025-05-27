The Arab Plan for Early Recovery, Reconstruction and Development sets out a realistic path for the reconstruction of Gaza: UK statement at the UN

Statement given recently by Stephen Hickey, Director for Middle East and North Africa in the FCDO, at the Preparatory meeting of the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution.

I’d also like to express the UK’s thanks to Saudi Arabia and to France for your excellent leadership in steering our preparations for this high-level conference at the UN.

We are delighted to be co-chairing the Working Group on Humanitarian Action and Reconstruction with Egypt.

The Working Group has three main goals.

First, as the Egyptian Ambassador has just set out, we want to mobilise support for the Arab/Islamic Plan for Early Recovery, Reconstruction and Development.

The plan sets out a realistic path for the reconstruction of Gaza and, if implemented, promises swift and sustainable steps to improve the catastrophic living conditions for the Palestinians living in Gaza.

We strongly encourage all delegations ahead of the Conference in June to consider what concrete measures or commitments you can make to provide financial, technical, and capacity-building support to the plan, and to empower the Palestinian Authority to lead it.

Of course, recovery and reconstruction efforts must also be based upon a solid political and security framework, which provides peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians alike.

We therefore encourage delegations to consider what enabling elements, including financial, governance and security arrangements, are required. We urgently need to get these in place so that reconstruction efforts are sustainable, inclusive, and can support longer-term peace.

Second, our Working Group will look to identify how we can address the dire humanitarian situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

As my Prime Minister said this week, the level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable.

Humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip has been completely blocked or severely restricted since 2 March, and the entire population is at risk of famine according to the latest IPC report of 12 May. Meanwhile, hostages continue to be held in appalling conditions.

The Secretary-General has been clear that the entry of humanitarian assistance must be restored immediately with UN agencies allowed to work in full respect of humanitarian principles.

The UK has allocated $135 million this year to support the OPTs, including to provide humanitarian relief and support for Palestinian economic development.

Our working group will explore how we can ensure sufficient funding of the response, and the steps that can be taken to ensure it is consistent with humanitarian principles and with International Humanitarian Law. This includes the needs of the most vulnerable groups.

Third and finally, UNRWA delivers essential services and life-saving humanitarian assistance to Palestinian refugees in the OPTs and in the region. It is indispensable. That is why in the last financial year, the UK provided $55 million in funding to support its important work.

Yet UNRWA is still facing a shortfall of more than $450 million from a budget of $880 million, as it confronts the biggest humanitarian crisis seen in the organisation’s history.

Our working group will consider what further support can be provided by all of us to UNRWA, including through securing sustainable financial contributions.

Further details on the aims of our Working Group Five are set out in the Concept Note, which has been circulated. We encourage written submissions on the guiding questions from delegations and the UN system by Friday, 30 May.

Co-chairs, in closing, the UK has long been clear that lasting peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis alike can only be achieved through a two-state solution.

We look forward to working with our Egyptian colleagues, the entire UN membership, and colleagues across the UN system to help deliver a conference which moves us towards this goal.