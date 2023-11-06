The arrest of Navalny’s lawyers is part of a purge before Russia’s 2024 election

EXPERT COMMENT

The move shows that Alexey Navalny continues to worry the Kremlin, even from behind bars.

The recent arrest of three of Alexey Navalny’s lawyers – Vadim Kobzev, Igor Sergunin and Alexey Liptser – is a demonstration of insecurity on the part of Russian authorities. The Kremlin has proven unable to remove Navalny from the political scene by imprisoning him, just as it failed to remove him by poisoning.

Even though Navalny’s influence is now largest outside of Russia, the regular statements spread by his team get to the core of political life in the country and infuriate the Russian authorities – leading to this latest attempt to block channels of communication between Navalny in prison and his team in exile.

