Chatham House
|Printable version
The arrest of Navalny’s lawyers is part of a purge before Russia’s 2024 election
EXPERT COMMENT
The move shows that Alexey Navalny continues to worry the Kremlin, even from behind bars.
The recent arrest of three of Alexey Navalny’s lawyers – Vadim Kobzev, Igor Sergunin and Alexey Liptser – is a demonstration of insecurity on the part of Russian authorities. The Kremlin has proven unable to remove Navalny from the political scene by imprisoning him, just as it failed to remove him by poisoning.
Even though Navalny’s influence is now largest outside of Russia, the regular statements spread by his team get to the core of political life in the country and infuriate the Russian authorities – leading to this latest attempt to block channels of communication between Navalny in prison and his team in exile.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2023/11/arrest-navalnys-lawyers-part-purge-russias-2024-election
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Gender is the missing frontier at the UK’s AI Safety Summit03/11/2023 12:20:00
AI safety decision-makers cannot prioritize abstract, existential risks over existing, everyday harms to individuals and communities.
Balancing China’s role in the UK’s AI agenda01/11/2023 09:20:00
The Bletchley Park summit can help the UK assert itself in AI governance. Doing so requires a delicate approach to China.
Gaza: The case for a ceasefire31/10/2023 12:20:00
A ceasefire is urgently needed to curb a rising death toll, and bring the region back from the brink.
The UN must coordinate field hospitals and hospital ships for Gaza30/10/2023 15:25:00
Catastrophe is imminent for civilians trapped in Gaza. States cannot provide the medical care needed without significant risk. The UN must step up and coordinate efforts, regardless of public rows with Israel.
Ignoring the roots of violence in the Israel–Palestine conflict challenges any future peace30/10/2023 13:33:00
Only by addressing the suffering on all sides can we understand what is happening – and what can come next.
The UK AI summit can succeed by generating momentum for effective governance27/10/2023 15:05:00
The Bletchley Park summit – and the UK’s new AI Safety Institute – will not deliver a new international regulatory framework. But they can be important first steps.
China’s approach to the war in Gaza is not anti-Israel. It’s designed to contain the US26/10/2023 15:10:00
But China’s ‘anti-Western neutrality’ will have little more benefit in Israel than it has in Ukraine.
Is Poland back on track?24/10/2023 15:25:00
The new Polish government should now build a lasting security partnership with Ukraine.