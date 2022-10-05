The ASI Responds to Liz Truss’ Party Conference Speech

Daniel Pryor, Head of Research at the Adam Smith Institute commented on Prime Minister Liz Truss’ final speech at Conservative Party Conference 2022

“After a week of difficulties, the Prime Minister has used her speech to reset, reaffirm, and reassure the Party.

Growth, freedom, and a renewed belief in British enterprise is a welcome shift away from years of higher taxes and economic stagnation. Rather than detract from her message, hecklers helped embody the ‘anti-growth coalition’ the Prime Minister referred to. But while these mantras signal an important change in our economic approach, it remains to be seen if she can ‘deliver, deliver, deliver’ on her promise.

Beyond the rhetoric, it’s vital that she follows through quickly with policies that focus on making work pay, supercharge investment and see through planning reform to make infrastructure and housebuilding possible, whilst giving direct support to those who need it most.”

