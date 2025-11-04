The AU can help African countries adopt the UN cybercrime convention. But the challenges are significant

EXPERT COMMENT

African countries have very different cybercrime legislation and previous treaties have not been widely adopted. The UN convention is an opportunity for a new approach.

The United Nations Convention against Cybercrime opened for signature in Hanoi, Vietnam on 25 October 2025, following adoption by the UN General Assembly in December 2024. African leadership played a key role, with Algeria chairing the ad hoc committee that drafted the convention.

The convention seeks to ensure an effective and coordinated international approach to cybercrime prevention, and will come into force after it is ratified by 40 countries. The convention particularly favours African priorities, with its focus on international cooperation, and technical assistance and capacity building in developing countries.

